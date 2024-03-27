TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - More than half of Canada's Tim Hortons restaurants are now working with Too Good To Go to help reduce food waste.

"One of the goals in our Tims For Good platform is to reduce food waste as much as possible and we're excited by the progress and learnings we've developed through working with Too Good To Go so far and we're looking forward to expanding to more Tims restaurants soon," said Paul Yang, Senior Director of Sustainability, Procurement and Packaging for Tim Hortons.

The Too Good To Go app offers guests a chance to purchase surplus foods from the end of the day with a goal of preventing food waste. At participating Tim Hortons restaurants in cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatoon, Windsor, Ottawa, Sherbrooke and Montreal, guests can use the Too Good To Go app to purchase a selection of surplus assorted baked goods with a retail value of $15 or more for just $4.99. A Too Good To Go selection from Tim Hortons could include donuts, Timbits, bagels, cookies, muffins and other baked goods.

More Tim Hortons restaurants in St. John's, N.L., Halifax, Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John, N.B., will start working with Too Good to Go this week.

"We are excited to be working with one of Canada's most beloved brands and help inspire Canadians to join the fight against food waste. This is a partnership built on our shared ambition to reduce as much food waste as possible and to provide an opportunity for Canadians to make a difference." said Andrea Li, Too Good To Go Canada Country Director.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 90 million registered users and 215,000 active partners in 17 countries across Europe and North America, Too Good To Go is the world's number one marketplace for surplus food.

Since its launch in 2015, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 311 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to avoiding 840,000 tonnes of CO2e. For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

