TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's official (unofficial) Super Hero, Deadpool, enjoys Canada's favourite coffee.

Tim Hortons is excited to be teaming up with Marvel Studios Canada and Ryan Reynolds to celebrate the launch of the most-anticipated movie of the summer, Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," which opens exclusively in theatres across the country this Friday.

Tim Hortons and Ryan Reynolds team up to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” only in theatres July 26 Tim Hortons and Ryan Reynolds team up to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” only in theatres July 26 (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

To mark Ryan's arrival in Canada for a special screening of the movie tonight in Toronto, Tims launched a video on Tim Hortons TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages, featuring Deadpool relaxing with a Tims coffee after his movie's shoot wrapped.

"We were thrilled to work with Marvel Studios Canada and Ryan on this video and to be a part of the Canadian launch of 'Deadpool & Wolverine,'" said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Like Tims, this movie is so Canadian in so many ways – the Deadpool character is from Saskatchewan and Wolverine is from Alberta, and the movie is directed by Montreal-native Shawn Levy ­– and we all thought we could have some fun bringing Canada's favourite coffee and Canada's favourite Super Hero together."

Tim Hortons is also proud to be sponsoring tonight's Canadian special screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in Toronto.

"Marvel Studios' 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the most anticipated Super Hero team-up ever and the same can be said about this collaboration," said Quincy Kelman, VP of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Canada.

"This special team-up of Canada's iconic coffee and Canada's iconic talent, filmmaker and characters is the perfect blend."

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" opens exclusively in theatres this Friday. Tickets on sale now.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca. For

About "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.

Shawn Levy directs "Deadpool & Wolverine" which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

