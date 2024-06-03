The four designs available to be won draw inspiration from some of Canada's favourite Tims donuts: Boston Cream, Honey Cruller, Vanilla Dip and Double Chocolate.

"We're marking our 60th anniversary with a number of fun surprises for our loyal guests throughout the year and we're thrilled to be partnering with adidas for a celebration of some of the most iconic Tims donuts ever," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"There will only be four pairs of these incredibly cool, Tims-inspired adidas Samba sneakers available to be won and we can't wait to award them to guests as a way to celebrate our 60th together."

Here's a look at each of the four shoe designs:

Boston Cream

This multi-toned design taps into the three colours in a Tims Boston Cream donut: there's a tan suede representing the donut, a brown outline for the chocolate fondant, and a cream colour on the shoe's tongue and lining representing the venetian cream centre.

Honey Cruller

This pair features honey tones that are accentuated by pleating details on the tongue to reflect the curves and textures of the Honey Cruller.

Vanilla Dip

Tanned suedes and white leather mimic the donut and fondant on the Vanilla Dip and are punctuated by a splash of colour featuring the classic donut's sprinkles.

Double Chocolate

Two shades of dark brown suede are paired to evoke the Double Chocolate's donut and fondant icing.

"Tim Hortons 60th anniversary represents an incredible milestone for an iconic Canadian brand, and this collaboration with the adidas Samba - a classic and iconic silhouette that's so loved by Canadians - is a fun and special way to mark the occasion," says Kelly Graham, VP Marketing, adidas Canada.

Celebrate National Donut Day with Tim Hortons in style by entering for a chance to win* one of these exclusive donut-inspired kicks at www.timshop.ca/nationaldonutday, between June 3-7. Winners will be drawn on June 10.

*Rules apply. No purchase necessary. Open to 16+ residents of Canada only. Full rules and entry details at timshop.ca/nationaldonutday.

