What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project , located approximately 300 kilometres southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Indigenous Peoples and the public are invited to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement .

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80177). The summary of the proponent's Environmental Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected] .

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2023. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the second of three opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

What is the proposed project?

Suncor Energy Inc. is proposing to conduct an exploration drilling project within an offshore exploration license in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, located approximately 300 kilometres southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador in the Atlantic Ocean. As proposed, the Tilt Cove Exploration Drilling Project would allow the proponent, over a nine-year period, to determine the presence, nature, and quantities of the potential hydrocarbon resource in exploration license 1161.

