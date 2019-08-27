Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Jack Webster Awards

Ms. Ayed, host/producer of CBC- Ideas, is a veteran of foreign reportage, first in the Middle East where she spent nearly a decade covering the region's conflicts. Most recently she was based in London, covering many of the major stories of our times—from Russia's annexation of Crimea and conflict in Ukraine, to Europe's refugee crisis, from the plight of Rohingya Muslims, to the Brexit vote and its fallout. In between she's reported from some of the world's most fascinating places: from India, to Myanmar, to Iran and North Korea.

Winners from submissions received from print, radio, television and online media will be awarded in 13 different categories:

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting - Print/Text-based online

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting - Radio

Excellence in Feature/Enterprise Reporting - TV

Excellence in Breaking News Reporting - Print/Text-based online

Excellence in Breaking News Reporting - Radio

Excellence in Breaking News Reporting - TV

Presented in memory of Keith Bradbury

Presented in memory of Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Digital Journalism

Award for Excellence in Digital Journalism Best Reporting, Chinese Language

Jack Webster Award for Community Reporting

Award for Community Reporting Jack Webster Award for Business, Industry & Economics

Endowed by Jean Cormier

Award for Business, Industry & Economics Endowed by Jack Webster Award for Science, Technology, Health & Environment

Award for Science, Technology, Health & Environment Jack Webster Award for Excellence in Legal Journalism

Sponsored by the Law Society of British Columbia

Award for Excellence in Legal Journalism Sponsored by the Law Society of Jack Webster Award for Commentator of the Year

Presented in memory of Linda Webster .

The no host reception begins at 4:30 p.m..and the awards begin at 6:00 p.m. (precisely!). The annual awards for the Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award and the Bill Good Award will also be presented.

The Jack Webster Foundation was founded in 1986 and named after the man who was Western Canada's best-known and most influential reporter. He left his mark on the BC journalism scene with his hard-hitting reporting style. In his more than 40 years of print, radio and television journalism, Jack Webster was synonymous with insightful, accurate and unabashed reporting. Today the Jack Webster Foundation carries on Jack's legacy by fostering and excellence in journalism to protect the public interest for British Columbians by: holding the annual Jack Webster Awards for excellence in journalism in BC, awarding annual Student Awards to senior journalism students, awarding Professional Development Fellowships to working journalists, and providing educational seminars for the media.

