Throne Speech response: FCM calls for delivery-focused partnership across all governments to meet housing, infrastructure, and economic goals

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) welcomes the federal government's priorities outlined in today's speech from the throne. With bold commitments to build more homes, invest in infrastructure, keep communities safe and grow the economy, these goals can only succeed through mature, pragmatic coordination across federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal governments.

"As the Prime Minister has previously said, it's time to build—but building a more resilient Canadian economy means aligning investments across federal, provincial, territorial, and municipal governments — so local governments have the tools to deliver the infrastructure and housing Canadians need. We're entering what's being called the largest transformation of the Canadian economy since the Second World War—and that transformation will only succeed if governments are aligned, resources are coordinated, and local governments are equipped to deliver on the ground," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh.

The throne speech reflects a clear intent to act quickly on key issues like housing, infrastructure, and public safety. FCM is calling for a renewed federal-municipal partnership that includes:

Recognizing municipalities as essential partners in delivering national priorities, alongside provincial and territorial governments.

Acknowledging that increasing housing supply — and building more, faster — relies on local capacity and infrastructure.

Aligning existing resources across all orders of government so we can secure shared outcomes — for faster, more tangible results.

As Parliament resumes and a new mandate begins, Canadians are demanding results. They expect all orders of government to work together to build a more resilient economy. They want homes they can afford, infrastructure they can rely on, and communities where they feel safe and supported. These results don't materialize from Ottawa — they're delivered by local governments, who are expected to achieve 21st-century outcomes with 19th-century tools.

It's time to modernize how we work together as governments—starting with a new model that matches ambition with capacity. That's why FCM is calling for a National Prosperity Partnership: a coordinated plan to align infrastructure, housing, and investment across governments to deliver results.

Annual Conference: A key moment for collaboration

At this critical moment facing the country, FCM's upcoming Annual Conference and Trade Show, which begins on Thursday, will bring together more than 2,000 municipal leaders, U.S. mayors, Indigenous leadership and federal ministers to strengthen collaboration across all orders of government.

While the world faces unprecedented challenges—threatening peace, stability, economic security, and climate resilience — communities bring the skills and determination needed to deliver real solutions.

Local governments are ready to lead — and ready to deliver.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities unites more than 2,000 local governments at the national level, representing more than 92 per cent of Canadians in every province and territory.

