OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 2,000 local leaders and officials from across Canada gathered in Ottawa this week for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' (FCM) 2025 Annual Conference and Trade Show—Canada's premier event for municipal innovation, collaboration, and advocacy.

The conference featured keynote addresses from Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman, NDP MP Gord Johns, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak.

As Prime Minister Carney prepares to meet with Canada's Premiers, FCM's message is clear: Canada's success depends on a new way of working together—one that respects jurisdiction while embracing pragmatic, results-driven collaboration. The Prime Minister is right – it's time to build. But Canada can't build without delivery—and delivery happens when all orders of government are aligned.

While the world faces unprecedented challenges—threatening peace, stability, economic security, and climate resilience — communities bring the skills and determination needed to deliver real solutions on housing, nation-building infrastructure and the economy.

"This year's conference was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when local leaders come together with a shared purpose," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "Our conversations with Prime Minister Carney were encouraging, and we're optimistic about the path ahead. We're laying the groundwork for a National Prosperity Partnership—one that aligns governments around shared priorities and empowers municipalities to deliver real results. That's what 'Stronger, Together' is all about: collaboration that drives national progress and prosperity from the ground up."

Guided by the theme "Stronger, Together: Local Strength, National Prosperity," this year's conference celebrated the power of unity, collaboration, and solidarity between communities across the country. In an ever-changing economic and political landscape, municipal leaders came together to share challenges and implement solutions—proving that when local voices unite, national progress follows.

Strengthening cross-border collaboration

A highlight of the conference was the collaboration and strong partnership with the delegations from the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National Association of Counties, reinforcing the growing role of local governments in international cooperation. These discussions are essential as we work together to protect our communities and strengthen our local economies.

Another key moment was the handover of the Urban7 Mayors' Declaration that outlined the pivotal role cities and regions play to address today's most pressing challenges.

Launch of the Rural Report

FCM also launched its much-anticipated rural report, The Future of Rural Canada, a comprehensive roadmap to unlock the full potential of rural communities. The report outlines actionable recommendations to ensure rural municipalities have the tools and resources they need to thrive—recognizing their unique contributions to Canada.

FCM members make their voices heard

During Saturday's Resolutions Plenary, FCM members also debated and voted in favour of the following resolutions:

Improving access to health care in Rural Canada Strengthening Canada's economy by diversifying trade Future of Canada Post Strengthening Arctic sovereignty and security through municipalities

Leadership announcements

FCM members reaffirmed their confidence in the organization's leadership, with Rebecca Bligh, Councillor with the City of Vancouver, BC, continuing as President.

FCM's Table Officers include:

Tim Tierney , Councillor, City of Ottawa, ON – First Vice-President

, Councillor, – First Vice-President Kathy Valentino , Councillor, City of Thompson, MB – Second Vice-President

, Councillor, – Second Vice-President Marc Doret , Mayor, City of Dorval, QC – Third Vice-President

, Mayor, – Third Vice-President Amy Coady , President, Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, NL – Vice-President At-Large

Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London, ON, continues as Chair of FCM's Big City Mayors' Caucus. Morgan's leadership continues to be instrumental in driving national conversations on housing, infrastructure, public safety and ending homelessness.

A Call for a National Prosperity Partnership

Throughout the conference, municipal leaders called for a National Prosperity Partnership—a practical blueprint for intergovernmental collaboration. This partnership would align investments, coordinate objectives, and empower municipalities to deliver results on the ground.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities unites more than 2,000 local governments at the national level, representing over 92 percent of Canadians in every province and territory.

