THRONE SPEECH MISSES THE MARK FOR WORKERS

Statement by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, on the Government's Throne Speech

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Workers expected an ambitious plan to strengthen our economy, create jobs, and defend communities against Trump's agenda, however, today's throne speech provided none of this.

Workers need the federal government to have a plan, backed by bold investment and action, to deliver good union jobs, stronger public services, and economic security for all.

Canadian families continue to bear the brunt of a continued affordability crisis and Trump's economic chaos. For far too many workers, wages are not keeping up with rising costs. Families are facing an increasingly unattainable housing market, and many are being left behind by a strained Employment Insurance system and an under-resourced public health care system. At the same time, a rising unemployment rate is making it even harder for workers to find stable, secure jobs and support their families.

Prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy over support for those who need it most signals a step away from the bold action needed to tackle the trade war, housing crisis, strained health care, and the climate emergency.

While we welcome the government's intention to "bring down costs for Canadians", we are deeply concerned by a Throne Speech that emphasizes deregulation, cost-cutting, and fiscal restraint over meaningful investment in people and the services they rely on.

The Throne Speech's proposals to eliminate internal trade barriers fail to raise the bar for workers across the board and instead risk weakening standards and protections and undermining provincial autonomy. Unions must have a seat at the table in these conversations because workers cannot be an afterthought when shaping Canada's future.

The government must prioritize the creation of good jobs and a globally competitive industrial strategy, but not if it comes at the cost of public oversight or by shortchanging the workers who build our economy. It must begin with investments in infrastructure, clean energy, manufacturing, and care services that create good union jobs and support communities.

Tinkering with regulations or shrinking government operations is no substitute for the real, sustained investment that working families need.

On housing, we urge the government to go beyond incentives for private developers and commit to building publicly funded, truly affordable housing. Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home, not just market-driven promises of "affordability."

The government's commitment to attracting global talent is important, but it must go hand-in-hand with strong labour protections, fair wages, and a renewed focus on training and retaining workers already here. Immigration policy must be grounded in equity and sustainability, not as a cover for suppressing wages or undercutting working conditions.

Lastly, we are particularly alarmed by the suggestion of cutting public services at a time when Canadians, reeling from Trump's trade war, need more support, not less.

Limiting investments now would only deepen inequality and strain already overburdened systems like health care and EI. Similarly, vague promises to use AI to boost productivity must be met with clear commitments to job protection, quality public services, and strong regulations to ensure technology works for and with workers, not against them.

Workers are watching. This moment calls for courageous leadership, not cost-cutting or complacency. The government must work with Canada's unions to raise wages, strengthen public health care, implement universal, publicly funded Pharmacare, modernize Employment Insurance, and ensure that no worker is left behind.

It's time for this government to choose: bold leadership, or missed opportunity.

Workers were front and centre during the election, but left out of the Throne Speech.

We're ready to work with this government, but make no mistake: if it fails workers, we won't hesitate to hold it to account.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426