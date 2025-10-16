MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes those who have contributed to the well-being of Veterans and their families, and keeps the memory of their contributions, sacrifices and achievements alive.

Today in Montréal, Parliamentary Secretary Sean Casey, on behalf of Minister Jill McKnight, awarded the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to the following three individuals for their exemplary volunteer efforts:

Quotes

"It is a privilege for me to recognize these three worthy recipients--Jocelyn Jalbert, Philippe Lefebvre and Mario Miller--for their service to Veterans. Their volunteer efforts have helped improve the lives of Canada's Veterans, as well as honour their service and sacrifice."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts:

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Over 1,400 Commendations have been awarded since its inception.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non-Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy--a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war--and a Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

