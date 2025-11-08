OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, issued the following statement to mark Indigenous Veterans Day:

"On Indigenous Veterans Day, we honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis Veterans, whose stories of bravery and service have marked Canada's military history and continue to inspire us today.

"As many as 12,000 Indigenous People are estimated to have served in the major conflicts of the 20th century. Among them was Lance Corporal John Shiwak, an Inuk sharpshooter from Labrador whose exceptional skill and bravery on the battlefields of the First World War earned him recognition as one of the best snipers in the Allied forces. During the Second World War, Robert Odjick from Kitigan Zibi Anishinaabeg First Nation gave his life in the Liberation of the Netherlands, while his brother, Basil, was lost in Normandy.

"Today, this legacy lives on through inspiring Indigenous People like Chastity Koosees, from Kashechewan First Nation, who helps protect the Canadian North as a Canadian Ranger, and remarkable Veterans like Cheryl LeBlanc who now works with releasing members to help them navigate the complex process of transitioning back to civilian life.

"These stories remind us of the importance of diversity in our Canadian Armed Forces, and of our responsibility to recognize and promote the histories, voices and contributions of Indigenous members.

"On this Indigenous Veterans Day, and every day, we honour all First Nations, Inuit and Métis military personnel and Veterans. We will continue to work to make sure that they, their families and their communities receive the full recognition and support they deserve."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; ISC media relations, Email: [email protected]; CIRNAC media relations, Email: [email protected]