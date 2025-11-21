OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, is pleased to re-appoint Colonel (Ret'd) Nishika Jardine to the role of Veterans Ombud.

The Veterans Ombud is responsible for reviewing complaints arising from the Veterans Bill of Rights and examining issues related to programs and services administered by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Jardine served almost 37 years as an officer in the Corps of Royal Canadian Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (RCEME). She enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces in 1982 and graduated from the Royal Military College of Canada with a Bachelor of Science in Math and Physics. She has served as the Veterans Ombud since 23 November 2020.

The re-appointment is for a period of three years and is effective 23 November 2025.

Quotes

"The Veterans Ombud is an important advocate for Veterans and their families. Colonel (Ret'd) Jardine has demonstrated commitment and compassion throughout her previous term, and I am pleased to see her reappointed. Her experience and dedication will ensure that Veterans' voices remain heard, and I look forward to continuing our work together to make a positive difference."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"It is a profound privilege to serve as Veterans Ombud, and I will continue to do my best to advocate for fairness for our Veterans and their families in their interactions with Veterans Affairs Canada."

Colonel (Ret'd) Nishika Jardine, Veterans Ombud

Quick Facts

The Office of the Veterans Ombud reviews and resolves complaints from Veterans and their representatives about Veterans Affairs Canada services, identifies and investigates systemic issues that negatively affect clients, examines matters related to the Veterans Review and Appeal Board, and helps stakeholders access programs and services through information and referrals. They are responsible for upholding the Veterans Bill of Rights.

The Veterans Ombud also provides advice to the Minister and Department on the well-being of Veterans and their families.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based approach to Governor in Council appointments.

Associated Links

For more information on the Veterans Ombud, visit www.ombudsman-veterans.gc.ca

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

