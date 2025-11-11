OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

"On this Remembrance Day, we honour all Veterans and serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and other Canadian police services from across the country. We pause to remember the places and moments where their courage and commitment helped shape our country.

"Generations ago, our service members fought bravely in the bitter conflicts of Europe, Asia, and across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. In more recent decades, the Canadian Armed Forces and police have served in military, peace support, and humanitarian operations in the Persian Gulf, the Balkans, Africa, Afghanistan, and throughout the Americas. They have safeguarded our skies, defended our shores, and stood by communities in times of crisis.

"Through every mission, they have distinguished Canada as a nation that stands ready to aid neighbours and allies in need. Veterans, CAF personnel, members of the RCMP, as well as other Canadian police embody the best of Canada: duty, courage and compassion for others.

"Today and always, we recognize the enormous sacrifices made by Canadians of every background who have worn the uniform and given their lives while serving. We honour them, we mourn them and we renew our enduring gratitude and commitment to them and their families.

"Lest we forget."

