Three Quebecers plead guilty to seven charges under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 and receive fines totalling $18,000

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Enforcing Canadian environmental and wildlife laws is one of the most important ways that Canada is taking action to protect wildlife. Enforcement officers work with other federal partners as well as territorial and provincial counterparts to ensure that law enforcement efforts are maximized.

On May 22, 2017, as part of a targeted operation, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers, in collaboration with Parks Canada park wardens, intercepted individuals who had illegally collected migratory bird eggs on islands near the Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve on the North Shore. Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers seized a total of 189 migratory bird eggs from the three offenders.

On March 27, 2019, Aurèle Beaudry (Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan), Jocelyn Beaudin (Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan) and Denis Beaudin (Boischatel) all pleaded guilty to two counts each under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 for unlawfully disturbing migratory bird nests and unlawfully taking migratory bird eggs. They were fined a total of $17,000 and prohibited from holding a migratory bird hunting permit for one year. In addition, a court order prohibits them from visiting all the islands of the Archipelago in the sector between Rivière-Saint-Jean and Natashquan or from accompanying anyone who is visiting them.

Aurèle Beaudry was fined an additional $1,000 for willfully obstructing an enforcement officer from carrying out his duties.

Under the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994 , Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for protecting migratory birds, their nests, and populations and for regulating potentially harmful human activities that may impact them.

, Environment and Climate Change Canada is responsible for protecting migratory birds, their nests, and populations and for regulating potentially harmful human activities that may impact them. Operation OEUFORIE, a joint operation between Environment and Climate Change Canada law enforcement officers and Parks Canada park wardens, was specifically designed to address the issue of illegal gathering of migratory bird eggs for consumption.

