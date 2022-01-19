Veterans Affairs Canada provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, announced that Helmets to Hardhats, Ottawa Innercity Ministries and Perley Health have been awarded funding through the Veteran and Family Well–Being Fund.

Located in Ottawa, Helmets to Hardhats will receive $700,000 to assist women and LGBTQ2 Veterans in skilled trades careers. They will assist Veterans, serving reservists, dependents and youth in finding rewarding career opportunities in the construction and related industries across Canada, concentrating solely on eligible women and LGBTQ2 individuals.

The Ottawa Innercity Ministries will receive $175,000 to fund their Operation Inclusion Project. The project will support outreach and activities to address the rise in social isolation, anxiety and mental health difficulties faced by homeless, shut-in, and at-risk Veterans, increasingly so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located in Ottawa, Perley Health will receive $131,050 to fund a project that will gain a better understanding of older Veteran and family health and well-being over time and across settings using the determinants of health model, and to use implementation science to evaluate the proposed programs and policies.

All recipients will use this funding for initiatives that improve the well-being of Veterans and their families. This year, selected organizations are addressing issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the Veteran and Family Well–Being Fund in Budget 2021.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well–Being Fund has provided financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

Quotes

"Because their service to Canada is unique, the challenges that a lot of our Veterans and their families can face are unique. Right across the country, there are some excellent organizations doing remarkable work to support them, and we created the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund to help them continue to do so. I've seen how impactful these three organizations in Ottawa can be, and I'm proud that we're able to provide them with funding to continue their vitally important work."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Canada's Veterans have proudly served our nation, and it's our honour to recognize their dedication by providing the supports they need. Organizations in Ottawa Centre like Helmets to Hardhats and Ottawa Innercity Ministries will continue to play an important role in this work through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. I am thrilled that they can help us, help Veterans."

Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening its support for Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a great example of this commitment. I'm so glad we can support these organizations that do so much to improve the lives of Veterans and their families."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"We know the difference a rewarding career can make in a Veteran's life. For over a decade, Helmets to Hardhats has been helping Veterans and former service members successfully transition from the military to civilian life. This funding is crucial to providing new opportunities to help women and LGBTQ2+ Veterans excel in the skilled trades."

Joseph Maloney, National Executive Director, Helmets to Hardhats

"We are grateful that Veterans Affairs Canada has chosen to help fund our project. Operation Inclusion is about building a community of support around vulnerable Veterans. Right now in Ottawa, too many are homeless, at-risk or living in unsafe housing. We look forward to using this grant to address some of the underlying issues they face, so our local Veterans can ultimately find a safe and stable place to live."

Ken MacLaren, Executive Director of Ottawa Innercity Ministries

"This project aims to optimize the health and well-being of older Veterans and their families as they transition through later life by developing new programs, services, and policies that better support their needs and preferences. Ultimately, this research will help us pursue Perley Health's mission to transform care for Seniors and Veterans and we are grateful for VAC's continued support. "

Dr. Annie Robitaille, Commissionaires Ottawa Research Chair in Frailty-Informed Care, Perley Health

Quick Facts

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund was first introduced in Budget 2017, and awards $3 million annually





annually Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $25 million to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.





to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Thanks to new funding under Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will award $8 million a year until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID 19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Cameron McNeill, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]