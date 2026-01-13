The Government of Canada announces support for three Okanagan cultural groups

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Cultural organizations bring us together, strengthening our economy and our identity. Investing in arts and culture supports Canadian talent and builds resilient communities that are culturally vibrant.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced an investment of more than $50,000 for three Okanagan cultural groups.

This funding will support organizations that host vibrant festivals, organize community events and publish books by Canadian authors. In addition to enriching local communities in the Okanagan, the funded activities will a national impact.

Éditions de la montagne verte: $30,860

This funding will support the production, marketing and distribution of Canadian-authored books. The company's Overtime Books imprint publishes titles written by sports fans for sports fans about all kinds of sports, especially hockey. The Practical Gourmet imprint brings recipes to home cooks to create no-fuss, sumptuous food.

The 22nd edition of Think Global – Act Local, a celebration of local and international humanitarian efforts through art, will take place in February and March 2026 across Kelowna. Funding will support festival activities such as musical and dance performances, visual arts and storytelling.

Funding will support the 47th Festival de l'Érable in April 2026 in Kelowna, featuring an array of programming that includes live music, dance performances, circus arts, Indigenous storytelling and artistic workshops.

Quotes

"Cultural institutions play a vital role in enriching community life, supporting creativity and preserving local heritage. The Okanagan is home to a rich and dynamic cultural community. This funding helps ensure these organizations continue to inspire, educate and connect people throughout the region, while also boosting the local economy."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Arts and culture are at the heart of strong communities. Today's investment ensures these organizations can continue to bring people together across the Okanagan, support local arts and showcase Canadian talent."

--The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) and Member of Parliament (Kelowna)

"Canadian Heritage has been instrumental in helping Global Citizen Events fulfill its mandate: Entertain, Educate and Inspire to Action. Since 2003, Taste of Home, Global Voices for Local Action, Reconcili-Action activities (and previously Global Schoolhouse and Sustainable Development Challenge) events have provided local artists opportunity to use their unique voice to speak to pressing social issues. We are appreciative of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage funding which allows us to create accessible and socially responsible events in efforts to build thriving communities."

--Joyce Brinkerhoff, President, Global Citizen Events Society

Quick Facts

The Canada Book Fund ensures access to a diverse range of Canadian-authored books nationally and internationally, by fostering a strong book industry that publishes and markets Canadian-authored books. The Publishing Support sub-component of the Canada Book Fund provides financial assistance to publishers for the ongoing production, marketing and distribution of Canadian-authored books.

The Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding to local groups for recurring festivals that present the work of local artists, local artisans, local heritage performers or specialists, and local First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultural carriers.

