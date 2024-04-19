Three new board members join the Rideau Hall Foundation

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is delighted to welcome to its board of directors three new members who will help shape the direction and increase the nation-building impact of the RHF's work:

Mark Cullen , CM

, CM The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario , OC

, OC Paul C. Genest

"These outstanding Canadians are all leaders in their fields, each with a deep commitment to building a better and stronger Canada. Their insights and expertise will help advance the RHF's efforts to shine a light on Canadian excellence and to foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive to their fullest potential," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation.

"I am honoured to join the Rideau Hall Foundation's Board of Directors at this critical time of challenge and opportunity for our country. Now more than ever we need people of all ages and stages to become active participants in their communities and in our democracy. This is a priority for the RHF and I am inspired to help further that work," said the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

The RHF is a non-partisan national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve the lives of Canadians. Founded by Canada's 28th Governor General of Canada the Right Honourable David Johnston, the RHF celebrates excellence while creating opportunities and connecting communities, all towards the shared purpose of a better Canada.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

