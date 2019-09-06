Three Greater Montréal SMEs are enhancing their productivity with the help of funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Over $1.9 million in Government of Canada support for innovative projects by Comptoir Agricole Ste‑Anne, Mécadémic and Groupe Somac

Steel and aluminum companies are key players in our economy and our supply chains, providing good jobs for thousands of middle-class Canadians.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing the awarding of a total of $1,908,251 in non-repayable contributions to Comptoir Agricole Ste-Anne Inc. (CASA), Mécadémic Inc. and Groupe Somac Inc.

This funding is being provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program's Steel and Aluminum Initiative (SAI). The Government of Canada support will allow these three Greater Montréal SMEs to enhance their productivity in order to ensure their growth and create over 30 full-time jobs.

CASA, a Repentigny SME that specializes in the sale and installation of agricultural equipment used for grain handling, will receive $1 million in funding. This contribution will allow the company to acquire and install production equipment, including a laser cutting machine as well as a device for optimizing the management of raw material and product flows, and to automate its production lines to ensure its growth.

Montréal company Mécadémic, which designs, manufactures and markets some of the most compact and high-precision industrial robotic arms on the market, has been awarded $656,251 in funding. With the help of this financial assistance, the company will be able to set up an electronic board assembly line, automate its assembly process using, among other things, its own robots, and carry out marketing activities for its innovative products. The support from CED targets, among other things, equipment acquisition and certain marketing activities.

Finally, Groupe Somac, a family business based in Mirabel that specializes in the production of aluminum shelters, will purchase a five-axis machining centre and will upgrade its products. The $250,000 in Government of Canada support will allow the company to streamline the shelter installation process and make the shelters accessible to a broader clientele.

Administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), the SAI provides targeted support for small and medium-sized businesses in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector. Non-repayable contributions will allow these SMEs to adopt innovative technologies in order to enhance their productivity or competitiveness, and to create highly specialized jobs.

"By introducing a strategy to support businesses in the steel and aluminum sector, the Government of Canada has chosen to support innovative Canadian businesses that are coming up with new ways of creating value and are looking to capture new markets. The financial assistance awarded to CASA, Mécadémic and Groupe Somac is intended to provide concrete support for SMEs that have demonstrated their expertise and their commitment to ensuring their growth by capitalizing on innovation, while also creating well-paid jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Navdeep Bains is responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five RDAs.

The RDAs help support Canadian innovation, as do the Industrial Research Assistance Program , the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service .

, the and the . The REGI program builds on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan by providing businesses with nationally consistent yet regionally tailored support to foster their productivity and scale-up and enhance technology clusters and innovation ecosystems in all regions.

by providing businesses with nationally consistent yet regionally tailored support to foster their productivity and scale-up and enhance technology clusters and innovation ecosystems in all regions. In 2018, Canada's steel and aluminum industry employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed $8.9 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

steel and aluminum industry employed more than 33,500 Canadians and contributed to gross domestic product. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca .

