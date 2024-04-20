Thousands conquered WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature today, thousands more will climb tomorrow as wildlife fundraiser continues

"There's a lot of salt water on me — some if it is sweat and some it is tears," said Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO, just after finishing her climb. "You come here, and people are just filled with emotion. They want to do this to challenge themselves and they also want to do this to help nature and wildlife across Canada. It's hard to have a dry eye when people tell you how important this is."

"We had such a successful day — we were sold out," she adds. "But you know what? You got time because there is space for Sunday. You can still climb for nature, you can still raise money, and have every step you take count towards wildlife. I think you should do it."

Anyone wishing to take part tomorrow can register at wwf.ca/cntower and fundraise or self-donate $125 to be eligible to climb.

Footage, photos and interviews with Megan Leslie, Toronto Maple Leaf alum Mikhail Grabovski, and other inspiring climbers are available here.

WHERE: CN Tower

WHO:

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO.

Scott Sandison, WWF-Canada VP of Community & Legacy Giving and former Team Canada Olympian.

Lexie Ward , reigning Elite Climb fastest female climber. The head coach of an online health and fitness company reached the top of the CN Tower in 13 minutes and 51 seconds in 2023 and is returning to defend her title.

, reigning Elite Climb fastest female climber. The head coach of an online health and fitness company reached the top of the CN Tower in 13 minutes and 51 seconds in 2023 and is returning to defend her title. Hassan Mirzahosseini, an athlete and leg amputee, will ascend the CN Tower for the second time.

Thousands more climbers (see some inspiring climber stories here).

WHEN: Sunday, April 21

5:30 a.m. Media desk opens at the base of CN Tower.

Media desk opens at the base of CN Tower. 6 – 6:30 a.m. Elite Climbers (competitive climbers) will vie for the fastest time up the CN Tower. Climbers will be available for interviews at the top of the tower from 6:30 – 70 a.m.

Elite Climbers (competitive climbers) will vie for the fastest time up the CN Tower. 7 – 10 a.m. Individual climbers start up the tower.

10 a.m. Last climber enters the tower.

Last climber enters the tower. 11 a.m. Last of the climbers should have cleared the tower.

Please note that all media will be required to sign security waiver at the media desk in the base of the tower.

We will do our best to accommodate interviews. For a photo-op or interview with a specific climber, please contact WWF-Canada to arrange in advance.

About WWF's Climb for Nature

WWF-Canada's most significant fundraising event, the Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million annually to protect habitats and species across Canada and around the world. For the first time, the Climb for Nature is going national with an event at BC Place on May 26 and an anywhere climb taking place between April 20 – June 9. For more information, visit wwf.ca/climb.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

