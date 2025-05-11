Wildlife is a winner at WWF's second annual BC Place Climb for Nature

"I am so inspired and energized by the turnout at our second annual WWF Climb for Nature at BC Place. We've got all these climbers here today, including me, and every step we take is a step for supporting wildlife across Canada. We're so proud that so many people would step up like that, literally, for nature and wildlife. We raised $93,000 today alone. Our hearts are very full," Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO, said.

"The money we raise goes to supporting wildlife all across Canada. Here in B.C., we're working to support southern resident killer whales, we're in interior B.C. helping restore forests after wildfire, and we're working on restoring salmon habitat in Katzie First Nation territory. From freshwater to saltwater to forests, we've got all the bases covered in B.C. and we're really proud of the work."

Shaun Stephens-Whale, a professional tower runner and ninja gym owner from Squamish had the fastest time of the day at 10 minutes and 45 seconds.

"Living on the west coast, we're seeing a lot more natural disasters — whether it's flooding like in Chilliwack or wildfires, even if it's not in our town it's directly affecting us with the smoke. Being better stewards of the environment, more sustainable, and protecting more land, goes a long way to making sure that those impacts we feel at home are lessened in the future. Overall, I couldn't think of anything more important than that," Stephens-Whale said.

Also among those climbing were Bradley Twaddle, a man regaining his strength and mobility after being diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare neurological autoimmune disorder that affects the peripheral nerves and leads to progressive weakness and impaired motor function; and Meagan Morris, a BC-based interior designer and contestant from the second season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada.

Cheering them on was event emcee, Don Andrews, the voice of the Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions and Rugby 7s. WWF's famous giant panda was also racing up and down the stadium steps, taking photos with climbers and keeping the crowd energized and motivated.

The 2025 WWF Climb for Nature continues until June 8 as climbers across Canada complete the Anywhere Climb for Nature. Registration is open at wwf.ca/climb.

Learn more about WWF-Canada's Climb for Nature, or to donate to WWF-Canada's conservation efforts, here.

What the WWF Climb for Nature funds:

Funds raised for the WWF Climb for Nature support efforts in B.C. and across Canada to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. Learn more about WWF-Canada's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada here.

Photos, footage and interviews can be found here.

ABOUT WWF-CANADA

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss, and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature, and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

