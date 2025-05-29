WWF-Canada scaling up seed orchard program to address seed shortage across Canada

Restoring healthy ecosystems across hundreds of thousands of hectares in Canada is necessary to protect wildlife species and fight climate change, but there aren't enough native plants available to do so on the scale that's needed (millions or even billions of plants). Seed orchards increase supply by producing seed from native plants grown for that purpose, replacing the need to harvest seeds from plants out in nature, which can negatively impact those wild plant populations and their local ecosystems.

WWF-Canada awarded seed orchard grants to:

Wolastoqey Nations in New Brunswick ( New Brunswick )

( ) Fredericton Botanical Gardens Association ( Fredericton, NB )

) Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg ( Maniwaki, Que. )

) Paysages Écologiques ( Rigaud, Que. )

) Bruce Trail Conservancy ( Ontario )

) Caldwell First Nation ( Leamington, Ontario )

) Hidden Habitat ( Kilworthy, Ont. )

) Matawa First Nations Management ( Thunder Bay, Ont. )

) Northern Wildflowers ( Lively, Ont. )

) Sioux Valley Dakota Nation ( Griswold, Man .)

.) Redd Fish River Society ( Ucluelet, BC )

) Satinflower Nursery ( Victoria, BC )

) Streamside Native Plants ( Bowser, BC )

Projects include:

Establishing seed orchards and training youth in seed collection to expand the supply of native seeds and plants available for eco-cultural restoration work on traditional territory (Sioux Valley Dakota Nation)

Starting a new native plant and seed nursery for habitat gardeners in the Montreal Area (Paysages Écologiques)

(Paysages Écologiques) Establishing a first-in- Canada kelp orchard for use in coastal restoration work on Vancouver Island (Redd Fish River Society)

kelp orchard for use in coastal restoration work on Vancouver Island (Redd Fish River Society) Establishing and expanding seed orchards and training volunteers in seed collection to increase awareness and the supply of native plants in New Brunswick (Fredericton Botanical Garden Association)

(Fredericton Botanical Garden Association) Working with volunteers and landowners adjacent to Ontario's iconic Bruce Trail to expand restoration efforts along the Niagara Escarpment (Bruce Trail Conservancy)

Increasing the native plant supply through initiatives like seed orchards is essential because these plants form the foundation of healthy ecosystems that support a wide range of wildlife and help absorb and store carbon from the atmosphere. Native plants are species that have grown in their local area for thousands of years and as a result, are well adapted to the conditions there and have deep mutual relationships with the other species in the local ecosystem. This year's grantees are located in regions of the country that WWF-Canada has identified as having the greatest potential to benefit both wildlife and climate.

Since 2021, WWF-Canada's seed orchard program has already supported grant recipients in Ontario in planting 35,500 native plants in 20 seed orchards and harvesting 72 kilograms of seed from 142 different native plant species.

Anyone in Canada can help to restore wildlife habitats by growing native plants and sharing seeds at home, school or elsewhere in their community. Visit wwf.ca/regrow for free how-to resources.

Ryan Godfrey, Specialist, Community Action, WWF-Canada says:

"WWF-Canada is excited to boost the native seed supply in more communities across Canada this year as we grow the seed orchard program. Restoring healthy habitats isn't possible without these locally-sourced seeds and we're delighted to work with this amazing group of grantees and partners to bring restoration projects to life."

WWF-Canada's seed orchard program is supported by the Barrett Family Foundation.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca

