Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature in the Thousand Islands Region

MALLORYTOWN, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning and connecting with nature. Parks Canada's network of national heritage places represents the very best that Canada has to offer and tells stories of who we are, including the history, cultures and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

A new management plan for Thousand Islands National Park was recently tabled in Parliament. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The management plan for Thousand Islands National Park was created with input from the Mohawk First Nation community of Akwesasne, regional residents, partners and stakeholders, as well as visitors past and present. The new plan outlines the following key objectives:

Creating positive conservation outcomes for the park and for the region through collaborative relationships with a range of partners.

Developing new experiences that immerse both island and mainland visitors in the unique ecology of the area and the rich cultures of Indigenous peoples.

Building modern and resilient facilities with unified design elements that support the park's conservation and visitor experience objectives.

Improving Parks Canada's regional brand awareness and highlighting its role in managing Thousand Islands National Park.

Parks Canada is committed to a network of national heritage places that celebrate Indigenous peoples, their histories, and cultures, as well as their special relationship with the lands and waters. The new management plan for Thousand Islands National Park acknowledges the importance of maintaining and improving relationships with Indigenous people. Through this plan, Parks Canada is renewing its relationship with the Mohawks of Akwesasne.

Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of Canada's natural heritage, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new ways.

The Thousand Islands Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/on/1000/info/plan. To learn more about Thousand Islands National Park please visit Thousand Islands National Park.

Quotes

"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas belong to all Canadians. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. They are places where countless Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with history and discover nature every day. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Thousand Islands National Park that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure Thousand Islands National Park continues to protect our shared national heritage and will be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Like the past decade, the next 10 years will bring unprecedented changes and challenges as Canada adapts to an increasing interest in outdoor recreation, new digital platforms, demographic shifts and climate adaptations. The new Thousand Islands National Park management plan will help guide Parks Canada as it seeks to reimagine the park's visitor offers, while taking actions to improve the ecosystem and create corridors across this amazing but fragmented landscape. Thousand Islands National Park is a leader in conservation and offers Canadians, including youth and newcomers, a place to experience the natural beauty of the area and learn about the environment and deep cultural history."

Mr. Mark Gerretsen,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons (Senate) and Member of Parliament, Kingston and the Islands

Quick Facts

Extending across 120km of traditional Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe territory, Thousand Islands National Park consists of several mainland properties, 26 islands, and 89 islets and shoals.

This is one of Canada's most biologically diverse parks and is home to 39 species at risk.

most biologically diverse parks and is home to 39 species at risk. The Thousand Islands form the stepping stones of rich flora and fauna on a vital migration corridor between the Canadian Shield and the Adirondack Mountains.

Thousand Islands National Park welcomes approximately 80,000 visitors to the park each year.

The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth 17 and under. Parks Canada's national heritage places are a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

