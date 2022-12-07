The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

PENTICTON, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout the Thompson Okanagan and across British Columbia's Southern Interior, communities are ready to welcome residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $5.5 million in funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $5.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 23 projects throughout the Thompson Okanagan. This includes $3.2 million for nine projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $2.3 million for 14 projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

The City of Penticton is receiving $950,000 in funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for two projects that will improve public infrastructure in the community. The first project will receive $750,000 for the development of a new lake-to-lake bike route between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake that will provide cyclists with safe, easy access across the city. The additional $200,000 will be used to construct two accessible community washrooms at Penticton's Kiwanis Park Safety Village and Riverside Park.

Upgrading existing infrastructure and building new public assets will mean British Columbians will have better access to recreational programs and facilities; these projects will grow economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve community wellness. Communities benefiting from today's announcements include Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, Golden, Revelstoke, Vernon, Summerland, Keremeos and Osoyoos.

For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder section below.

Today's funding announcement builds on the recent openings of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook that will help support local economic development for British Columbians in the Southern Interior. With new officers living and providing service in the Southern Interior, PacifiCan will be more accessible to all communities in the region.

Quotes

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. We are here to support small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together and ensure that the Thompson Okanagan region thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"This is a great example of partnerships that are working to create safer and healthier communities. I am delighted that PacifiCan has come to the table with this grant and is participating in building more active modes of transportation and ensuring accessibility for all. The City of Penticton is committed to being a healthy, active and accessible community and we look forward to co-operating on more projects like these two."

- Julius Bloomfield, Mayor, City of Penticton

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook, B.C. on November 16, 2022 to better serve businesses and communities across the Southern Interior of B.C.

and on to better serve businesses and communities across the Southern Interior of B.C. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs launched in the summer of 2021.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations with adapting their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth. The Tourism Relief Fund helps position Canada as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by:

as a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds by: empowering tourism businesses to create new or enhance existing tourism experiences and products to attract more local and domestic visitors, and



helping the sector reposition itself to welcome international visitors, by providing the best Canadian tourism experiences we have to offer the world.

Backgrounder: Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $5.5 million in funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Kelowna

$750,000

Funding will go towards adding accessibility features to Pandosy Waterfront Park in Kelowna, including a floating dock, pedestrian lighting, wayfinding signage, and mobile infrastructure.

City of Penticton

$750,000

Funding will go towards building a new lake-to-lake bike route between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake. The safe and dedicated cycling route and pedestrian sidewalk will allow easy public access across the city.

$200,000

Funding will go towards the construction of two accessible community washrooms at Penticton's Kiwanis Park Safety Village and Riverside Park.

City of Vernon

$639,000

Funding will be used for the continued development of Civic Memorial Park. Project activities include upgrading an existing building to improve energy efficiency and the creation of accessible public washrooms and a community meeting space.

City of West Kelowna

$416,250

Funding will go towards revitalizing four community parks in West Kelowna: Beechnut, Pritchard, Paula and Shetler Park. Upgrades include landscape and parking enhancements, and the installation of new playground equipment, volleyball courts and picnic areas.

District of Peachland

$53,188

Funding will be used to expand and improve the accessibility of multi-use pathways that link Heritage Park to downtown Peachland. Project activities include installing new streetlights, expanding the parking lot, and adding safe trail connections and crosswalks.

Golden Off Road Motorcycle Association

$30,000

Funding will go towards building a new recreational site at the trailhead of the Association's new off-road motorcycle trail system. The campground will include 20 campsites and serve as a staging area for snowmobile activities in the winter.

O'Keefe Ranch and interior Heritage Society

$94,915

Funding will help create ten glamping accommodation units at the O'Keefe Ranch Historic Site in Vernon. The project will leverage green technology and improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Osoyoos Museum Society

$310,530

Funding will go towards redeveloping the lower level of the Osoyoos Museum to include cultural artifact displays and multi-purpose work rooms to host community gatherings and events.

Tourism Relief Fund

1375647 Alberta Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help Alpha Mountain Lodging establish a cabin retreat and backcountry guide business in Revelstoke. Work includes building four cabins for all-season tourism use.

Argus Properties Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will help build a floating platform and ramp extension for Hotel Eldorado's marina dock on Okanagan Lake. Improvements will expand existing floatplane services, bringing visitors from Vancouver to Kelowna.

British Columbia Snowmobile Federation

$500,000

Funding will go towards creating a recreational snowmobile trail program, which will support snowmobile clubs in the province and enhance tourism offerings.

Carpe Diem Tours Ltd.

$85,000

Funding will go towards purchasing a new vehicle and facilitate further development of winery tours targeted to francophone and other visitors to the Okanagan.

Elevation Outdoors Experiential Programs Association

$219,600

Funding will go towards expanding operations at Kelowna Bike Rentals, including the purchase of 92 new bikes including adaptive e-bikes, mountain and city bikes, and cycling accessories.

ERTCU Travel Group Ltd

$99,999

Funding will help develop and market a series of new RV tours across rural British Columbia, targeting the international market.

Extreme Yeti Adventures Ltd.

$96,000

Funding will go towards purchasing state-of-the-art avionics equipment, parachutes and additional aircraft to offer customers a safer and improved skydiving experience in Golden.

Iconoclast Developments Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will go towards renovating and improving Sorcerer Lodge's on-mountain lodge facilities and infrastructure near Golden.

Renedian Adventures Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will go towards purchasing four motorcycles, a van and trailer and hiring additional staff to increase motorcycle tour services in Kelowna.

Revelstoke Accommodation Association

$135,000

Funding will help Tourism Revelstoke develop a Destination Management Plan in collaboration with tourism stakeholders in the region. The plan will be a guiding document for Revelstoke's tourism vision.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

$99,999

Funding will go towards building a mountain bike skills park, which will extend the ski resort's tourism seasons.

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

$500,000

Funding will go towards conducting sustainability assessments for rural tourism businesses in British Columbia to help them adopt and implement sustainable and environmentally responsible operational practices.

Vernon Winter Carnival Society

$125,000

Funding will go towards new activities that expand the Vernon Winter Carnival, a 10-day winter festival featuring over 100 local events.

Wine Country Studios

$56,960

Funding will go towards expanding and promoting unique Metis art workshops and classes to tourists visiting West Kelowna.

