The Government of Canada is making investments across British Columbia to refresh community spaces, attract new visitors, and stimulate local economies

SALMON ARM, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism attractions are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality. Throughout the Thompson Okanagan region of British Columbia, communities are welcoming back residents and visitors alike to enjoy new and improved public spaces and tourism experiences.

Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $2.5 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 16 projects across the Thompson Okanagan. This includes $240,000 for two projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $2.3 million for 14 projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

Among these projects, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society will receive $436,725 through the Tourism Relief Fund to support events in the region, including the Salmon Arm Pride Festival and Indigenous Music Festival, and develop a plan to enhance music-related tourism experiences. This funding will help expand local events into multi-day festivals showcasing local Indigenous culture, music and art – attracting thousands of domestic and international tourists. For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder below.

Upgrading infrastructure and building new public assets means British Columbians and visitors have better access to recreational programs and facilities. These projects grow economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve community wellness. Thompson Okanagan communities benefiting from today's announcement include: Eagle Bay, Merritt, Keremeos, Blind Bay, Magna Bay, Kelowna, Vernon, Peachland and Armstrong.

Today's funding announcement builds on the recent opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook to help support economic development for British Columbians in the Southern Interior. With new officers living and providing service locally, PacifiCan is now more accessible to all communities in the region.

Quotes

"Amazing things are happening in the Southern Interior. The region is known for its world-class skill hills, wines and produce and is also home to a thriving tech community and innovative forestry and mining sectors. Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together, attract new visitors, and ensure that the Thompson Okanagan region thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada's tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth. The Government of Canada's investments in tourism over the last two years focused on the survival of our visitor economy. As we move to revival and the growth of the sector, we continue to provide targeted support to tourism businesses so they can keep delivering unforgettable experiences. A fully recovered and robust tourism sector is key to our government's ongoing work in building an economy that works for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are excited to announce PacifiCan's commitment to supporting the growth and diversity of cultural events in the Shuswap community, including the Small Hall Concert series, the second annual Pride Festival Concert, and the creation of a new Indigenous Music Festival. These events celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the area, and provide a platform for talented artists to showcase their skills to a wider audience. PacifiCan's investment in the Live Music Capital of British Columbia initiative will help ensure that the Shuswap remains a top destination for cultural events and tourism, while also helping to facilitate the production of high-quality events that attract visitors from far and wide."

- David Gonella, Executive Director, Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. On November 16, 2022 , PacifiCan opened new offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook , serving businesses and communities across the Southern Interior of B.C.

, PacifiCan opened new offices in and , serving businesses and communities across the Southern Interior of B.C. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund and Tourism Relief Fund programs launched in the summer of 2021.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund provides $500 million over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

over two years to help communities build and improve infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener and more accessible. The Tourism Relief Fund provides $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

Associated Links:

Stay connected



Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder: Thompson Okanagan communities receive over $2.5 million to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.5 million in PacifiCan funding for 16 projects across the Thompson Okanagan. This includes $240,000 for two projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and over $2.3 million for 14 projects funded through the Tourism Relief Fund.

The projects announced today include:

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

City of Merritt

$122,907

Funding will go towards replacing the condenser tower – a key piece of equipment required for ice creation – at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena in Merritt.

Eagle Bay Community Association

$117,014

Funding will be used to renovate the community hall in Eagle Bay, including upgrading the kitchen and electrical system, and constructing a new accessible bathroom.

Tourism Relief Fund

Adams Lake Indian Band

$130,000

Funding will be used to design an amphitheater to expand Indigenous tourism offerings on the Adams Lake Indian Band reserve and promote Secwépemc (Shu-Kwep-mek) culture.

Bloom Flower Festivals

$99,999

Funding will go towards building and installing a tiny home to increase accommodation options and support attendance at the local flower festival in Armstrong.

Born To Shake

$99,999

Funding will be used to build a cocktail-making experience and venue to diversify tourism offerings in Kelowna's brewery district.

British Columbia Snowmobile Federation

$600,000

Funding will go towards creating a recreational snowmobile trail program, which will support snowmobile clubs in the province and enhance tourism offerings.

MotherLove Ferments Inc.

$99,999

Funding will be used to build a kombucha tasting room and experience in Kelowna.

Niche Wine Company Ltd.

$99,999

Funding will support expanding the Indigenous-owned winery in West Kelowna, including constructing a new building for wine tastings.

Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

$436,725

Funding will be used to support events in the region, including the Salmon Arm Pride Festival and Indigenous Music Festival, and to develop a plan to enhance music-related tourism experiences.

Shuswap Water Tours Inc.

$367,500

Funding will be used to build a new floating dock and purchase additional watercraft for boat tours in Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake.

Silver Star Ski Resort Ltd.

$50,000

Funding will be used to purchase bike carriers for the resort's gondola cabins to boost mountain biking activities and drive tourism during shoulder season.

The Scotch Creek Hub Inc.

$61,500

Funding will go towards expanding tourism experiences at the Hub's Family Fun Centre in North Shuswap to include laser tag, a batting cage and e-scooter rentals.

TripHero Travel Network Inc.

$99,999

Funding will support developing an online space to promote small, local, and Indigenous tourism operators to Okanagan visitors.

Velo Volt Bike Rentals Ltd.

$30,000

Funding will be used to acquire electric bikes for a mobile bicycle business in Kelowna. Clients will be able to rent e-bikes for adventure biking to wineries, restaurants and farmers' markets, contributing to the local economy.

Vines & Views Tours & Rentals Inc.

$99,999

Funding will go towards expanding the recipient's wine tours in Kelowna by acquiring more vehicles and hiring staff.

ZipZone Adventures Ltd.

$33,000

Funding will support installing additional on-site staff accommodation facilities in Peachland.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Jillian Glover, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]