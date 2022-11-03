TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada announced Thomas Haupt as its new Country General Manager, effective November 1st, 2022. Haupt joins the leading omni-beauty retailer from within the LVMH family, where he worked for the Louis Vuitton organization in the United States for six years.

Thomas Haupt, Country General Manager, Sephora Canada (CNW Group/Sephora)

A seasoned retail executive with over 20 years of experience, Haupt will oversee the Sephora Canada leadership team as the beauty retailer continues to enhance its omni-retail experience and expand its presence in the Canadian market. Haupt's announcement coincides with the forthcoming milestone opening of Sephora's 100th store location in Canada.

"I have long admired Sephora's trailblazing and purpose-driven approach to beauty retail, alongside its commitment to championing beauty for all," said Haupt. "I'm thrilled and humbled to be able to lead such an impressive team and look forward to supporting our growth, innovation and success at Sephora Canada."

Haupt has spent his career successfully evolving mass consumer and luxury brands including Vince, Ermenegildo Zegna Group, and Gap Inc. He replaces the outgoing General Manager, Gregory Bruyer, who held the leadership position at Sephora Canada for two and a half years. In his new role, Haupt will report directly to Jean-André Rougeot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sephora Americas.

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 500 stores across the Americas, including 99 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

