Launching November 24, 2025, the partnership marks Byredo's debut at Sephora Canada, offering consumers access to its iconic collections

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Byredo, the European fragrance and beauty brand defined by its emotional craft and evocative storytelling, will launch at Sephora Canada on November 24, 2025. Byredo will be available nationwide on Sephora.ca and at select Sephora retail locations in Toronto and Montreal, bringing its olfactory universe, including its most resonant scent creations, to a wider Canadian audience.

This new retail presence introduces Byredo's Home and Perfume collections, including its acclaimed Icons, through Sephora's trusted and inspiring beauty spaces.

"For us at Sephora Canada, fragrance is a very personal thing, and we know our clients, who are totally obsessed with scents, are always looking for brands that spark genuine meaning and connection," says Jane Nugent, SVP of Merchandising at Sephora Canada. "Byredo understands that, celebrating what makes each of us unique and turning scent into this amazing way to express memories, emotions, and imagination. Bringing their iconic fragrances to our clients just shows how dedicated we are to stepping up and rethinking what luxury fragrance means for everyone in Canada."

Founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, Byredo has become a global icon of modern luxury, known for its minimalist design, cultural depth, and commitment to design and quality. This partnership reflects a shared commitment between Sephora and Byredo to deliver design-driven beauty experiences to consumers.

Canadian clients will have access to Byredo's most sought-after fragrances and home creations, including signature scents such as Mojave Ghost, Bal d'Afrique, and Blanche.

Canadians will be able to shop Byredo as of November 24, 2025 at select retail locations including Sephora Sainte-Catherine (677 Sainte-Catherine W Street) and Sephora Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin Street). Byredo will also be available online at Sephora.ca and through the Sephora Canada app.

About Byredo

Founded in Stockholm in 2006 by Ben Gorham, Byredo creates and develops a range of fragrances, makeup, body care, and home products rooted in storytelling, design, and craftsmanship. The brand's philosophy is built on translating memories and emotions into sensory experiences that challenge the contours of luxury. Byredo is part of the Puig Beauty and Fashion Group.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

SOURCE Sephora