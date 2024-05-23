This weekend: WWF-Canada's first Climb for Nature x BC Place to bring together Olympic athletes and wildlife lovers

Those who wish to take part can still register for this all-ages event at wwf.ca/bcplace.

Participants can climb the stadium steps as an individual or with a team and have the option to climb a single (3,000 steps) or double bowl (6,000 steps). There is a suggested fundraising minimum of $125 for adults and $50 for children 12 and under. Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous sponsor, the next 700 registrations will be free, using the promo code FREE1000.

WWF-Canada's annual Climb for Nature began in Toronto over 30 years ago, with people climbing the CN Tower's 1,776 steps over 140,000 times since 1991. In the face of climate change and biodiversity loss, WWF-Canada is expanding the event to include this brand-new climb in Vancouver as well as a self-directed climb from anywhere in Canada.

Funds raised for the WWF Climb for Nature support efforts in BC, and throughout Canada, to bring back nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT?

The Climb for Nature x BC Place is an expansion of the wildly popular CN Tower Climb for Nature, which has seen thousands of people climb the skyscraper's 1,776 steps each year since the event began in 1991.

Hundreds of participants will climb the stands of BC Place stadium to fundraise for the conservation of ecologically important habitats and species such as southern resident killer whales and salmon.

This is a great opportunity to capture dynamic visuals, soundbites, and interviews at WWF-Canada's inaugural Climb for Nature in Vancouver .

WHEN?

Sunday, May 26 – 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

– 10 a.m. - Media desk opens at 9:30 a.m., Gate H, 200 level.

WHERE?

BC Place, 777 Pacific Avenue, Vancouver BC , V6B 4Y8

WHO?

Megan Leslie , President + CEO of WWF-Canada

, of WWF-Canada Scott Sandison , WWF-Canada's VP of Community & Legacy Giving and former Team Canada Olympian.

, WWF-Canada's VP of Community & Legacy Giving and former Team Canada Olympian. Hussein Alidina , WWF-Canada's lead specialist for marine conservation.

WWF-Canada's lead specialist for marine conservation. Jason Burnett , Canadian Olympic Athlete who won silver in 2008 and is using his athletic abilities in support of conservation in BC.

, who won silver in 2008 and is using his athletic abilities in support of conservation in BC. Shaun Stephens-Whale , WWF-Canada's CN Tower Climb for Nature record holder. After climbing the skyscraper's 1,776 steps in just 9 minutes and 54.9 seconds, the tower runner and obstacle course racer is aiming to set another Climb for Nature record at BC Place.

, WWF-Canada's CN Tower record holder. Don Andrews , voice of the Vancouver Whitecaps, BC Lions and Rugby 7's at BC Place.

STORYTELLING OPPORTUNITIES:

Conduct live interviews with the spokespeople to gauge insight into the history and significance of the WWF Climb for Nature and WWF-Canada's work to conserve and protect some of the most ecologically important habitats in BC and beyond.

Capture sound bites from the WWF Climb for Nature, including participants cheering and commentary on the event.

Capture strong visuals from the event, including participants climbing, the WWF-Canada mascot engaging with the crowd, and photos with former Olympic athletes.

ABOUT WORLD WILDLIFE FUND CANADA

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

