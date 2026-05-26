TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - In 2021, the Government of Ontario first proclaimed June 1 as Ontario Day, a day to remember, celebrate and learn about Ontario and the people, places and events that have contributed to its story. To mark Ontario Day 2026, the Ontario Heritage Trust is inviting Ontarians to explore a new digital historical timeline, to visit cultural and natural heritage destinations across the province this summer and to reflect on the year-round stewardship that keeps these places and stories alive.

The Trust is launching Milestones in Ontario's history, a new digital historical timeline featuring defining moments that have shaped the province we know today. The timeline explores the formation of Ontario's lands and waterways, more than 10,000 years of human history, and traces the events that have shaped our communities, industries, rights and government systems. The resource invites Ontarians to reflect on how Ontario's past connects to their own lives. This work is only the beginning -- we will continue to grow and evolve this resource as the year progresses.

The Ontario Heritage Trust encourages everyone to get out and explore museums and natural heritage destinations first-hand, particularly on Ontario Day. During the rest of the season, the Trust has other visitor attractions that offer unique experiences -- including the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History in Dresden, Fulford Place in Brockville and the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres in Toronto. On June 1 only, in recognition of Ontario Day, the Trust will offer free admission to the Cheltenham Badlands in Caledon.

Ontario Day is also a reminder that people across the province, over the years, have cared for the places, landscapes and stories that define Ontario. The Ontario Heritage Trust is proud to provide year-round care, expertise and investment to conserve heritage properties, protect natural heritage, improve visitor experiences and share the stories that connect Ontarians to the places that matter around them.

"Ontario Day celebrates the heritage at the heart of our province's richness and complexity," said John Ecker, Chair of the Ontario Heritage Trust. We invite everyone to be curious and explore Ontario's heritage this summer at Trust museums and natural sites, through Doors Open Ontario and by discovering provincial plaques in their communities."

"Ontario Day encourages us to reflect on the people, places and stories that have shaped Ontario," said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "Through the Ontario Heritage Trust and their new digital timeline, we can celebrate the milestones, cultures and communities that connect us and foster a stronger sense of pride across the province."

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About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving Ontario's cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard at 437-246-9065 or [email protected].