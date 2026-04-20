TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Heritage conservation in Ontario enriches communities, safeguards meaningful places, advances natural stewardship and ensures that diverse stories are preserved and shared. The Ontario Heritage Trust and the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario are celebrating the outstanding Ontarians who were leaders in conservation in 2025 with Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards. The 17 recipients share a powerful commitment to protecting and sharing the heritage that matters in their communities, and their hard work ensures that Ontario's heritage is actively valued today.

All recipients of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards for 2025. Photo credit: Dahlia Katz (CNW Group/Ontario Heritage Trust)

Six individual recipients, one group of young people and 10 innovative conservation project teams were recognized at a private ceremony during the afternoon of April 17 at the Legislative Assembly in Toronto, presided over by the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Heritage Trust. This year is the 20th annual presentation of these awards.

Some highlights of the recipients' work include:

Six recipients are being recognized for their leadership in safeguarding Ontario's natural landscapes, habitats and species through restoration, stewardship and community engagement. Recipients include: The following projects received the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Excellence in Conservation: Prescribed Grazing for Invasive Plant Control (Mississauga), the Dundas Turtle Watch (Dundas), the Bruce Trail Conservancy Seed Orchard Project (Niagara Escarpment), Habitat Restoration in the Rouge River Watershed (Richmond Hill, Toronto, Markham, Stouffville and Pickering) and the 100th Anniversary of the York Regional Forest (York Region). And an individual recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Young Heritage Leaders, Hannah Palmer.

Four recipients are being recognized for recovering and sharing stories that have too often been excluded from the story of Ontario. Their work expands public memory and historical narratives, enriching public understanding of the full complexity of Ontario's past. Recipients include: The Potter's Field Project at Ingersoll Rural Cemetery (Ingersoll) is receiving an Excellence in Conservation award. Tenisha Noel is receiving an individual Young Heritage Leaders award and Daniyal Elahi and Harris Elahi are together receiving a group Young Heritage Leaders award. Peggy Plet is receiving the Thomas Symons Award for Commitment to Conservation.

The work of three recipients highlights the power of heritage conservation to breathe new life into significant buildings and spaces, ensuring that they are relevant and serve community needs. Recipients include the following Excellence in Conservation Awards: Making Home at 97 Victoria St. North (Kitchener), the Allan Gardens Palm House Restoration (Toronto) and the Cobalt Train Station Restoration (Cobalt).

Two recipients are being honoured for strengthening access to history and preserving the institutions, collections and community spaces that make heritage accessible and resilient. Recipients include: The Saving of the Museum of Northern History (Kirkland Lake), which is receiving an Excellence in Conservation award. Lauren Stoyles, who is receiving a Young Heritage Leaders award.

Two recipients are remarkable individuals whose long-standing volunteer dedication has inspired their communities to value, protect and celebrate heritage, and who should inspire us all to get involved. Both are receiving the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Lifetime Volunteer Achievement: Madeleine McDowell and Sue Warren.



The Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Award for Youth Achievement is sponsored by Canada Life, whose support enables the Trust to recognize the next generation of heritage leaders who are researching, organizing and leading hands‑on conservation work.

Learn more about all 17 recipients of the 2025 Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards.

Quotes

"The 2025 recipients of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards demonstrate how the conservation of our cultural and natural heritage can strengthen communities and bring people together. Through their dedication, Ontario's stories, places and landscapes continue to be valued, protected and shared." -- The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

"I'm proud to recognize this year's recipients of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards for their outstanding contributions to preserving and celebrating Ontario's heritage. Through storytelling and community leadership, their work helps strengthen communities and inspires Ontarians to appreciate and protect the stories that shape us." -- Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

"The 2025 recipients of the Lieutenant Governor's Ontario Heritage Awards prove that conservation works best when dedicated and passionate people are at the centre of it. These exceptional people have stepped up by volunteering, fundraising and partnering in their communities, and so Ontario's heritage thrives. Their spirit inspires me and their efforts enrich life in communities around the province." -- John Ecker, Chair, Board of Directors, Ontario Heritage Trust

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About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving Ontario's cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

Contacts: David Leonard, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, Ontario Heritage Trust at [email protected] or 437-246-9065; Pascale Guillotte, Associate Director, Strategic Communications, Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario at [email protected]