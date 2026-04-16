TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust is celebrating the 25th season of Doors Open Ontario in 2026, marking a milestone for one of the province's most successful and widely participated heritage programs. With more than 9.5 million visits since 2002, Doors Open Ontario has become a defining shared public experience of heritage across the province.

Held on select weekends from April to October, this annual series of events offers free, behind-the-scenes access to historical, cultural and natural heritage sites -- many of which are normally closed to the public. Over the last quarter century, the program has transformed places that Ontarians once passed by into spaces they can explore firsthand, helping to build understanding, pride and long-term support for heritage conservation.

Led by the Ontario Heritage Trust, sponsored by the TD Ready Commitment and brought to life by local organizers and communities, Doors Open Ontario has grown into the only provincewide heritage open-house program of its kind in Canada. This program brings local heritage properties into a festival of discovery that unites big cities and small towns in a shared purpose: welcoming hundreds of thousands of curious people annually.

Since its launch in 2002 with 17 events and 289,000 visits, Doors Open Ontario has grown into one of the province's most recognizable cultural events. Last year, the program featured 32 events and welcomed 461,000 visits -- underscoring the public's enduring appetite for access to meaningful places and experiences that tell the story of Ontario.

The 2026 season kicks off with Doors Open Stratford on April 18 and wraps up with Doors Open Niagara Falls on October 18. It will include events in 34 communities across the province. Special 25th season spotlights, stories and features will roll out throughout the year on Trust channels. Ready to plan? Visit the Doors Open Ontario website to find events, see what's open this season, and map your next adventure.

"For 25 years Doors Open Ontario has helped people experience the places that shape their communities -- up close, free of charge and with a sense of shared discovery," said John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Heritage Trust. "We're proud of the role the Trust has played in supporting this program at a provincewide scale, alongside the organizers, volunteers, funders and partners who bring these events to life."

"Doors Open Ontario is a unique opportunity that connects communities with the places and stories that shape Ontario. I want to congratulate the Ontario Heritage Trust on the program's 25th anniversary and thank them for opening doors to explore the rich and diverse heritage that defines our province. This year, I encourage everyone to participate by visiting these sites and learning about the incredible stories found in our own backyards." -- Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

2026 event dates are as follows.

April

Stratford (April 18-19)

Guelph (April 25)

May

Oshawa (May 2)

Hamilton (May 2-3)

Along the Grand (May 9)

Richmond Hill (May 9)

Toronto (May 23-24)

June

Tillsonburg (June 6)

Whitchurch-Stouffville (June 6)

Ottawa (June 6-7)

St. Catharines (June 13)

Loyalist Township (June 20)

July

Owen Sound (July 18)

August

Haldimand (August 1)

Burlington (August 8)

Cornwall and SDG Counties (August 15-16)

September

Belleville (September 12)

Peterborough (September 12)

Kawartha Lakes (September 13)

Thousand Islands (September 18-19)

Simcoe County (September 19)

Waterloo Region (September 19)

London (September 19-20)

Aurora (September 20)

Barrie (September 26)

Markham (September 26)

Sault Ste. Marie (September 26)

October

Brampton (October 3)

Chatham-Kent (October 3)

Quinte West (October 3)

Niagara-on-the-Lake (October 17)

Whitby (October 17)

Woodstock (October 17)

Niagara Falls (October 18)

Quick facts

There have been over 1,000 Doors Open Ontario events held since 2002

Over 93% of Ontarians live in a community that has hosted a Doors Open Ontario event

119 communities have hosted Doors Open Ontario events

Guelph, Toronto, Ottawa and London have participated each year since the program began

For more information about Doors Open Ontario, or if you are interested in volunteering for one of our community events, contact [email protected].

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, X, Bluesky, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving Ontario's cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard at 437-246-9065 or [email protected]