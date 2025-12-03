TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust, in collaboration with York University, unveiled a new provincial plaque at Glendon College that recognizes its pivotal role in advancing bilingual education in Ontario and across Canada. Glendon, York University's founding campus, opened in September 1959 on the Toronto estate, built in the 1920s, that once belonged to the Wood family. Today, Glendon is a cornerstone of Ontario's educational heritage.

The Trust's provincial plaques mark milestones of the story of Ontario. They share how people, communities, events and places shaped this province. Glendon College arose during a time of sweeping change in the late 1950s and 1960s, thanks to visionaries who saw education as a powerful tool to train future leaders and build a stronger country. Glendon's Founding Principal, Escott Reid, and York University's Founding President, Murray G. Ross, believed that bridging Canada's English and French cultures through bilingual education would strengthen national unity and foster both public service and mutual understanding.

Their bold vision came to life at a transformative moment in Canadian history. In 1965, when York University's Keele Campus opened, Glendon College was re-envisioned as a new bilingual liberal arts college. It was officially inaugurated in 1966. Today, Glendon reflects Canada's cultural diversity and offers an outward-looking, internationally engaged academic experience with an emphasis on global perspectives.

The plaque text reads as follows:

GLENDON COLLEGE

Glendon Hall was the estate of Agnes Euphemia Smart Wood and Edward Rogers Wood. Built between 1920-24, the Italianate-style residence is nestled along the Don Valley, designed to blend with the natural environment. With a history of philanthropy toward post-secondary education, Mrs. Wood gifted the estate upon her death in 1950 for educational and botanical purposes. In 1961, the newly incorporated York University, created to accommodate additional university spaces due to the forecasted baby boom and growing immigration to Canada, established its first campus here. Its rapid growth led York to establish a larger campus on Keele Street in 1965. Glendon was re-envisioned as a liberal arts college within a larger university, with a new mission in an immersive setting, influenced by its landscape. Its first principal, Escott Reid, was a diplomat, scholar and international public servant who defined Glendon's unique mission of training Canadian civil servants, representing Canada in the world, while strengthening French-English bilingualism. This led to the 2008 provincial designation of Glendon College as the "Centre of Excellence for French-language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education" in Ontario. Glendon's existence ensures access to education in French. It is the only fully integrated bilingual faculty of its kind in Canada.

The plaque is now installed and available for public viewing in front of Glendon Hall.

Quotes

"When Glendon College became a French-English bilingual liberal arts college in 1966, its leadership saw education as a tool to train future leaders and build a stronger Canada. Today, as the only fully integrated bilingual faculty of its kind in Canada, Glendon remains a key part of our province's educational heritage." -- Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

"Glendon College has long been the heart of York University's founding story and a beacon for bilingual education in Ontario and across Canada. This provincial plaque honours the visionaries who understood that learning in both of Canada's official languages -- alongside Indigenous languages -- strengthens our civic life and fosters mutual understanding. Today, the immersive, outward‑looking education offered by Glendon College continues to prepare globally minded graduates for public service and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with the Ontario Heritage Trust." -- York University President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton

"This new provincial plaque recognizes Glendon College's outsized place within Ontario's educational heritage and Canada's national story. Its founding mission, to unite Canadians through bilingual education, continues to strengthen our identity and enrich civic life." -- John Ecker, Chair, Ontario Heritage Trust

Learn more

Find out more about the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Provincial Plaque Program.

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, X, Bluesky, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving Ontario's cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

About York University

York University is a modern, multi-campus, urban university located in Toronto, Ontario. Backed by a diverse group of students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners, we bring a uniquely global perspective to help solve societal challenges, drive positive change and prepare our students for success. York's fully bilingual Glendon Campus is home to Southern Ontario's Centre of Excellence for French Language and Bilingual Postsecondary Education. York's campuses in Costa Rica and India offer students exceptional transnational learning opportunities and innovative programs, while at the Markham Campus, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration are built into every program. Together, we can make things right for our communities, our planet and our future.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, at 437-246-9065 or [email protected].; For more information about York University's Glendon College, contact Sandra McLean, Senior Writer and External Communications Specialist, at [email protected].