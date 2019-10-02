This is the third paragraph. This is where a no name® brand corporate spokesperson might say "no name® Simple Check™ products deliver great value to Canadians, demonstrating that eating quality food should not cost more." But that also has a lot of words.

The no name® Simple Check™ symbol contains a checkmark. The next sentence will tell you what the checkmark means. Over 500 no name® Simple Check™ products (a lot of products) are made without 10 ingredients including synthetic colours, artificial flavours and monosodium glutamate, which is a long word.

Back to the list of questions people answered. More than 40 per cent of people who answered the questions are stressed by their disorganized kitchens. Disorganization is not organized. Then one third of the people who answered the questions said they do not tidy their fridge or pantry much. They are disorganized.

The no name® Simple Check™ symbol can help. So can Ivanka Siolkowsky. She is a no name® brand partner now and Canada's only Certified Master in the KonMari Method™. Her job is to organize. Here is a quote from her:

"If you feel stressed every time you open your kitchen pantry and struggle to find the ingredients you are looking for, it's a sign you need to eliminate word pollution, (that means less words on the labels)" said Siolkowsky. She also said, "I love no name® Simple Check™ products because they have simple and straightforward product names and packaging designs, so finding them in my pantry is a breeze." She means cooking with no name® Simple Check™ products is easy.

Below is information. This Information is factual.

Simplifying kitchen organization doesn't have to be hard; no name® Simple Check™ products make it easier than ever. no name® products are available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, and Real Canadian Superstore®. Visit noname.ca/simplecheck or follow @nonamebrands on Twitter for more information.

*A survey commissioned by the no name® team (methodology below)

About the no name® Survey:

From September 18th to September 19th, 2019 an online survey of 1,518 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panellists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

