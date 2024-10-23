Thirty-two New 5G Cell Towers are Now Operational Across Eastern Ontario

EGANVILLE, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) and Rogers Communications announced today that Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in more communities across eastern Ontario. Since May 1, 2024, thirty-two new cell towers and an additional upgrade to an existing site are completed, and now offer Rogers 5G mobile services to residents, businesses and visitors.

Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in many parts of our region with new service available in:

County of Frontenac

County of Haliburton

County of Hastings

County of Lanark

County of Lennox and Addington

County of Peterborough

County of Renfrew

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

City of Quinte West

United Counties of Prescott and Russell

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

Muskoka

South Algonquin

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Today's announcement is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300-million public-private partnership aimed at enhancing and expanding cellular services in rural eastern Ontario. Approximately $152 million for the project comes from the federal and provincial governments, municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC). Rogers Communications, chosen through a competitive bidding process, will contribute the remaining investment.

The EORN Cell Gap Project is a wireless expansion project boosting public safety and improving navigation on rural and remote roads. Through this project, Rogers Communications is constructing around 332 new cell towers, which include both newly built and co-located sites shared with other providers. 132 new towers are now offering services in the region. Additionally, 310 of 312 existing sites in the project have been upgraded with state-of-the-art 5G equipment delivering essential services to more municipalities, Indigenous communities and visitors across eastern Ontario.

"Modern, high-speed digital networks are part of the federal government's strategy to create opportunities for rural communities that support greater national prosperity," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "These new cell towers across eastern Ontario will boost access to business opportunities, essential services and education, while supporting safer roads."

"Our government is building a stronger, more connected Ontario by delivering reliable cellular services for families, businesses and residents across eastern Ontario," said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure. "By investing in EORN's Cell Gap Project and working closely with our municipal partners, new and upgraded cellular infrastructure is now in service across eastern Ontario, giving local businesses the ability to participate in a global marketplace while connecting families and residents with their loved ones."

"With the completion of these new towers and upgrades to existing towers, the EORN Cell Gap Project is now almost sixty-nine percent completed. EORN has met a significant milestone in closing cellular coverage gaps across eastern Ontario. This critical infrastructure not only strengthens our region's ability to stay connected but also enhances public safety and supports local businesses and residents. We are proud of the collaborative efforts that have brought us closer to our goal of reliable cell service for all communities in eastern Ontario," said EORN Chair Jennifer Murphy.

"We are proud to bring 5G services to more residents and businesses in Eastern Ontario communities, working with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network. With over 130 new towers and 310 tower upgrades to date, we continue to invest to expand Canada's largest and most reliable network so people can connect when and where they want," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers.

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN is working with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and is conducting archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

SOURCE Eastern Ontario Regional Network

Lisa Severson, Eastern Ontario Regional Network, Director of Communications, 613-213-8520, [email protected]; Rogers Communications, [email protected], 1-844-226-1338