EGANVILLE, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) and Rogers Communications announced today that Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in 31 more communities across eastern Ontario. Since October 1, 2024, 63 new cell towers and an additional upgrade to an existing site are completed, and now offer Rogers 5G mobile services to residents, businesses and visitors.

Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in many parts of our region with new service available in:

City of Kawartha Lakes Prince Edward County



City of Kingston County of Renfrew



County of Frontenac United Counties of Leeds and Grenville



County of Haliburton United Counties of Prescott and Russell



County of Hastings Muskoka



County of Lanark Algonquins of Pikwakanagan



County of Lennox and Addington Curve Lake First Nation



County of Peterborough Hiawatha First Nation

Today's announcement is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300-million public-private partnership aimed at enhancing and expanding cellular services in rural eastern Ontario. The project has received approximately $152 million in funding, including $71 million from the Ontario government, $71 million from the federal government, and $10 million combined from municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC). Rogers Communications, chosen through a competitive bidding process, will contribute the remaining investment.

The EORN Cell Gap Project is a wireless expansion project boosting public safety and improving navigation on rural roads. Through this project, Rogers Communications is constructing around 332 new cell towers, which include both newly built and co-located sites shared with other providers. 195 new towers are now offering services in the region. Additionally, all upgrades to 311 existing sites in the project have been completed with state-of-the-art 5G equipment delivering essential services to more municipalities, Indigenous communities and visitors across eastern Ontario.

"Connecting all Canadians to reliable, high-speed cellular services improves safety and makes our communities more attractive for investment," said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. "With additional 5G services now available in communities across Eastern Ontario, we are delivering on our commitment to build strong Canadian infrastructure and expand connectivity for rural and remote communities."

"I would like to congratulate the hard-working teams at the Eastern Ontario Regional Network and Rogers Communications on the successful completion of sixty-three new 5G cellular towers," said Sam Oosterhoff, Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries. "In today's digital world, fast, reliable 5G mobile service will make a real difference in the lives of thousands of residents, businesses and visitors in eastern Ontario."

"Expanding reliable connectivity across eastern Ontario is a critical step in bridging the digital divide," said Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network. "With these 63 additional new towers now online, more residents, businesses, and visitors have access to fast, reliable mobile service, improving safety, economic opportunities, and overall quality of life."

"We are proud to bring 5G services to more residents and businesses in Eastern Ontario communities, working with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers. "With 195 new towers and all 311 tower upgrades completed, more people in the region now have access to the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada."

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN is working with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and is conducting archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

