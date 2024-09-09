Eastern Ontario Regional Network Unveils Ambitious Five-Year Strategic Plan

EGANVILLE, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) is thrilled to announce the launch of its five-year strategic plan, which demonstrates inspiring vision designed to drive equity, vibrancy, and sustainable development across the region.

"This strategic plan is our blueprint for the future," said Jennifer Murphy, chair of the EORN board of directors. "It reflects our commitment to embrace opportunities that will enrich eastern Ontario by fostering collaboration, innovation and growth in ways that benefit everyone."

EORN's strategic plan centers on three core strategies. First, EORN will expand its impact through value-added services, enhancing regional growth by delivering innovative and value-added services that address the connectivity and development needs of eastern Ontario. Second, EORN will foster a sustainable, efficient, and dynamic organization by being committed to ensuring that our organization operates efficiently, sustainably, and dynamically to achieve results for our stakeholders and communities. And third, EORN will raise awareness of its capabilities and its impact on the region through strategic communications, increasing public awareness of its ongoing initiatives and successes, fostering a deeper understanding of our role in the region's development.

Guided by our values of innovation, partnership, and regional orientation, EORN's focus will be to bridge gaps in connectivity and seize municipal opportunities. By investing in projects that deliver both social and financial returns, EORN will amplify its impact through strong collaboration with all levels of government, the public sector, and private enterprises.

"Our mission is to drive productivity through pioneering solutions, evidence-based best practices and strategic investments," Murphy added. "This plan will not only strengthen eastern Ontario's economy but also help build an inclusive and connected community for all."

For more information about EORN's five-year strategic plan and upcoming initiatives visit www.eorn.ca

SOURCE Eastern Ontario Regional Network

Media contact: Jason St.Pierre, Chief Executive Officer, EORN, [email protected], 613-293-0703