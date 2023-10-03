Third Canadian Paris Baguette Café is Now Open in Newmarket

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with more than 4,000 units worldwide, including nearly 150 in the United States, saw remarkable growth in 2023 with close to 30 locations opened in the U.S. and Canada. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive trajectory with its most recent Canadian bakery café now open at 47 Harry Walker Parkway South, Newmarket, Ontario.

"We are thrilled to announce our newest Canadian café opening and welcome in guests to enjoy a variety of freshly baked pastries, breads, and cakes as well as artisan coffees, sandwiches, and salads. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer, Paris Baguette. "No one else is doing what we are on the same scale, and that's attracting a lot of attention. It's a really exciting time for us as we continue to see growth through franchise expansion and year-over-year revenue numbers."

The Newmarket café is the third in Canada and the first corporate location in the country. Paris Baguette plans to add to this expansion by opening additional cafés this year, including another corporate café, as well as several more locations in 2024.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes, and pastries made fresh daily, unlike many other concepts that primarily offer soups, salads, and other pre-made goods.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings, and strong franchisee support, while maintaining its commitment to following a true bakery café model.

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The brand first started franchising in 2015 in the U.S. and has since established more than 140 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with customers and help customers share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads, and other French-inspired bakery café fare. For more information, please visit https://www.parisbaguette.ca/

