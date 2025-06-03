Summer Just Got Sweeter at Paris Baguette with a Collection of Strawberry & Pistachio Delights

Available at cafés nationwide beginning June 4, the limited-time menu features top trending summer flavours, made with the freshest ingredients

MOONACHIE, N.J., June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As summer approaches, Paris Baguette's new menu is shaping up to be the sweetest thing about the season. The neighbourhood bakery café's summer lineup brings together the latest flavour trends and classic summertime favourites. From handcrafted, strawberry and pistachio forward desserts and refreshing drinks to savoury BBQ bites, each creation is artfully crafted with warmer days in mind.

"We've paired two beloved, trending flavours – strawberry and pistachio – that not only taste incredible, but also evoke a look and feel that only summertime can deliver," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "With the new menu, our expert cakers and bakers are continuing to handcraft visually appealing and delicious delights meant to make every summer gathering and moment feel even more special. From backyard barbeques to meet-ups with friends in the park and sunny beach days, Paris Baguette has you covered!"

Strawberry & Pistachio In Full Bloom

Crowned flavour of the year, pistachio takes center stage at Paris Baguette this summer, alongside another quintessential seasonal favourite: fresh strawberries. From cakes and pastries to iced beverages, the newest menu items spotlight both in-demand flavours, whether paired together or featured on their own:

Strawberry Pistachio Fraisier Cake: Layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with pistachio soft cream and fresh strawberries, adorned with chopped pistachios and strawberry pieces; also available in slices

Even More Summer Sweets to Enjoy

Paris Baguette's menu innovation doesn't stop at strawberry and pistachio. The seasonal menu also includes an array of bright, buttery and delicious treats. Perfect for sharing, enjoying as a solo pick-me-up or simply leaning into the lighter side of the season, the must-try treats include:

Lemon Citrus Tart: Crisp and buttery tart shell filled with a tangy lemon curd, dusted with powdered sugar

Savoury Favourites with a Seasonal Twist

As summer ushers in BBQ season, Paris Baguette is debuting a savoury lineup that leans into this summertime favourite with bold, barbecue-inspired flavours. Whether enjoying a breezy backyard hang to grabbing a bite on the go, these satisfying staples deliver on summertime ease:

BBQ Chicken Wrap: Tender BBQ chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce and mixed greens, all wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Sweeten Your Summer with PB Rewards

This summer, PB Rewards members are in for a treat with a season full of exclusive offers and rewards on the newest seasonal favourites, as well as Paris Baguette's first-ever participation in the beloved tradition of National Doughnut Day. To celebrate, PB Rewards members will receive a FREE sugar mochi or small twisted donut with any purchase – a delicious thank you for being a loyal guest. Summer PB Rewards offers include:

National Doughnut Day : June 6 th - Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase

: - Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase 2X Points on Father's Day Cake Purchases : June 7 th – June 15 th

: – Celebrate Summer Offer Bank *: July 21 st – August 17 th $2 off any salad, sandwich, or wrap $5 pastry and medium iced or hot coffee combo Free medium Strawberry or Mango Lemonade Refresher with purchase Free pastry with beverage purchase

*: Pistachio Challenge : Purchase any 5 pistachio products between June 4 th and June 30 th for 50 bonus points

: Purchase any 5 pistachio products between and for 50 bonus points Summer BBQ/Party Challenge : Purchase any 3 cakes during the month of July for 100 bonus points

: Purchase any 3 cakes during the month of July for 100 bonus points BBQ Chicken Challenge: Purchase any 3 BBQ Chicken products between August 1 st and August 17 th for 50 bonus points

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

