Spring into Flavour at Paris Baguette with the Return of Handcrafted Nutella® Creations

The neighbourhood bakery café is welcoming spring with handcrafted Nutella® pastries, layer cake and coffee beverages

MOONACHIE, N.J., March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery café, is ushering in spring with a craveable collection of treats featuring Nutella®. The decadent and velvety chocolate hazelnut spread that guests can't get enough of returns to Paris Baguette March 5 in a range of new delectable treats, from indulgent sweets including layer cake, croissants and pastries, to signature coffee beverages.

Paris Baguette St. Patrick's Day (CNW Group/Paris Baguette) Paris Baguette Nutella Offerings (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"Our guests have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nutella®, and this year, we're raising the stakes with a tempting array of both new additions and returning favourites," said Cathy Chavanet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether it's enjoying a cake slice layered with Nutella®, biting into a Nutella® stuffed croissant or sipping on a Nutella® Latte, our new lineup of chocolate hazelnut treats will make every spring day feel extra special!"

Chocolate Hazelnut Treats with Nutella®

Whether starting the day off with a delicious morning pastry and coffee, craving a sweet pick-me-up in the afternoon or finishing your day with a delicious slice of cake, Paris Baguette's Nutella® menu brings sweet moments of bliss — anytime, anywhere:

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella ® : Layers of decadent vanilla sponge cake filled with Nutella® and chocolate hazelnut soft cream, garnished with Nutella® chocolate swirls; also available in slices

® Layers of decadent vanilla sponge cake filled with Nutella® and chocolate hazelnut soft cream, garnished with Nutella® chocolate swirls; also available in slices Croissant Donut with Nutella ® : Flaky croissant donut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella® and crisp chocolate pearls

® Flaky croissant donut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella® and crisp chocolate pearls Croissant with Nutella ® : Deliciously flaky, all butter croissant filled and topped with Nutella®

® Deliciously flaky, all butter croissant filled and topped with Nutella® Pizzetta with Raspberry & Nutella ® : Paris Baguette's signature pizzetta dough baked with a layer of sweet custard and finished with Nutella® and raspberry preserves

® Paris Baguette's signature pizzetta dough baked with a layer of sweet custard and finished with Nutella® and raspberry preserves Custard Tart with Strawberry & Nutella ® : Buttery tart shell layered with sweet custard and Nutella®, decorated with delicious soft cream and fresh strawberries

® Buttery tart shell layered with sweet custard and Nutella®, decorated with delicious soft cream and fresh strawberries Chocolate Hazelnut Frappe with Nutella ® : Nutella®, milk and ice blended into a perfect frozen treat; topped with whipped cream and drizzled with Nutella®

® Nutella®, milk and ice blended into a perfect frozen treat; topped with whipped cream and drizzled with Nutella® Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Nutella ® : Rich espresso and choice of steamed milk, swirled and topped with Nutella®; available hot or iced

® Rich espresso and choice of steamed milk, swirled and topped with Nutella®; available hot or iced Chocolate Hazelnut Sweet Cream Cold Brew with Nutella®: Cold brew coffee finished with chocolate hazelnut sweet cream and drizzled with Nutella®

Additional Spring Menu Items

Additional sweet and savoury bites are taking over the Paris Baguette spring menu, including a bold buffalo chicken lineup, featuring the new Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese and the return of the Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Pizzetta, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Buffalo Chicken Salad. These items pair perfectly with the return of the Mango Lemonade Refresher. Paris Baguette is also introducing playfully inspired King Cream and Mochi Milk and Cereal Donuts. The King Cream variety is filled with milk cream custard, iced in white chocolate and topped with fruity cereal. Guests won't want to miss out on these sweet spring delights.

Feeling Lucky with Handcrafted St. Patrick's Day Desserts

There's no need to travel to the end of the rainbow for this pot o' treats. Elevate your St. Patrick's Day spread with a festive collection of treats, each one perfectly crafted for the occasion, available March 5 through March 17:

St. Paddy's Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with vanilla icing and St. Paddy's sprinkles

Mochi donut topped with vanilla icing and St. Paddy's sprinkles St. Paddy's King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with sweet vanilla custard and adorned with white chocolate and St. Paddy's sprinkles

Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Donut filled with sweet vanilla custard and adorned with white chocolate and St. Paddy's sprinkles St. Paddy's Rainbow Cake: Six layers of rainbow sponge cake filled with cream cheese icing and decorated with soft cream and fresh berries

Spring Offers for PB Rewards Members

This month, PB Rewards members can enjoy the bakery café's latest delights, with exclusive offers and challenges, including:

3/7 – National Cereal Day : Free medium hot or iced coffee with a Milk and Cereal Donut purchase*

: Free medium hot or iced coffee with a Milk and Cereal Donut purchase* 3/1 7 – St. Patrick's Day : Free pastry with any beverage purchase**

: Free pastry with any beverage purchase** 3/5 – 3/30 : Purchase any five Nutella® products to earn 50 bonus points

: Purchase any five Nutella® products to earn 50 bonus points 3/5 – 3/17: Earn 2x points on all purchases of St. Patrick's Day products

Not a PB Rewards member? Download the Paris Baguette app to join today and earn a FREE*** pastry with any purchase! Learn more at https://parisbaguette.ca/rewards/

Don't forget to follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit https://parisbaguette.ca/locations/ to find a list of locations near you.

*Purchase must be either Milk & Cereal Mochi Donut or Milk & Cereal King Cream Donut

** Free pastry of equal or lesser value

***Free pastry for joining is only valid for new members joining with the mobile app. Purchase is required.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

SOURCE Paris Baguette

Media Contact: Stephanie Lasica, [email protected]