Therme Group announces the creation of Cinematic Cities Initiative, a 10-year philanthropic partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Following the announcement of plans to revitalize the West Island of Ontario Place, Therme Canada is proud to announce it has also reached an agreement with the Toronto International Film Festival on a new cultural partnership. The Cinematic Cities Initiative, a 10-year philanthropic partnership, will focus on promoting the role of art and film in creating more human cities.

Therme Group has a deep connection with and commitment to arts and culture. At all Therme destinations, it's a priority to collaborate with local arts, culture, and diversity organizations to support their work while connecting visitors to the local cultural scene in spaces outside the traditional walls of museums, galleries and artistic spaces.

"When we were developing Therme Canada | Ontario Place, it was important that the facility reflected the vibrant and multicultural communities of Toronto. We are partnering with organizations like TIFF to bring that vision to life in a truly meaningful way," said Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "TIFF is world-renowned as a center for arts and culture, so developing the Cinematic Cities Initiative was an exciting opportunity for us."

"TIFF is pleased to welcome the Therme Group to Toronto. We're looking forward to working together as part of a 10-year philanthropic partnership, founded on our strong value alignment in promoting the role of art and film in creating more human cities," said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey Co-Heads, Toronto International Film Festival.

About Therme Group

Therme Group is a global organization known for creating the world's largest and most technologically advanced entertainment and wellbeing destinations. Every year it enables millions of people to have the opportunity for a healthy and sustainable vacation at home. Therme Group and its strategic partners operate four facilities in Europe and have more than 10 large-scale projects in the late stages of development worldwide. More information about Therme Canada can be found at thermecanada.com.

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, major exhibitions, and learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

