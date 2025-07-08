Therme Canada Unveils Updated Design for Ontario Place West Island

Family fun, public parks and inclusive wellness at the heart of a reimagined Toronto waterfront

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Therme Canada today released the updated design for its landmark waterpark and wellness facility at Ontario Place, developed by world-renowned architecture firm Diamond Schmitt alongside Therme ARC, in collaboration with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), STUDIO tla, and Trophic Design. The new vision redefines the relationship between people, place, and wellbeing — offering expansive public waterfront access, Indigenous-informed design, and immersive spaces for family-friendly recreation.

Therme Canada's innovative waterpark and wellness centre is where visitors will be able to enjoy waterslides, but also thermal bathing, social saunas, pools, and relaxation areas inspired by global spa traditions. (CNW Group/Therme Canada)

The revitalized facility integrates 16 acres of publicly accessible parkland, walking trails, beaches, cultural gathering areas, and nature play zones along Toronto's western waterfront — all free and open year-round. At the heart of the site is Therme's innovative waterpark and wellness centre, where visitors can enjoy waterslides, but also thermal bathing, social saunas, pools, and relaxation areas inspired by global spa traditions. The site will also pay tribute to the original Ontario Place with a focus on families and inclusion by offering an entire area dedicated to family fun including joyful waterslides, wave pools and multiple food and beverage offerings – all set amongst botanical gardens.

" Ontario Place has always been a place of connection — to land, to water, and to each other. This project is about honouring those connections through design that reflects Indigenous teachings, ecological stewardship, and community use." said Chief Claire Sault , Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

said , Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. " This design offers a globally inspired wellness experience that is also grounded in a distinctly Canadian identity and informed by the landscape of Ontario." said Gary McCluskie , Principal at Diamond Schmitt. " It blends nature and architecture in a way that makes the waterfront more inviting, inclusive, and alive. Every element of this design — from the pavilions to the plantings to the play spaces — invites people to connect, reflect, and share. "

said , Principal at Diamond Schmitt. " " "Our collaboration with Trophic Design on the West Island public park lands represents a holistic approach to landscape design that goes beyond aesthetics. By integrating universal design principles with indigenous consultation, ecological restoration and year-round programming, we've created a space that truly serves everyone in the community. " said Jeffrey Craft , Partner and Managing Director STUDIO tla

" said Partner and Managing Director STUDIO tla " Our approach to support MCFN's vision is to ensure Indigenous knowledge systems are authentically expressed through the West Island re-development. This partnership represents a fundamental shift toward Indigenous place-making principles. Together, we are helping to ensure Indigenous worldviews actively guide plant selection, spatial relationships, and storytelling approaches within the park, creating opportunities for all visitors to learn and connect with the land's true history." Terence Radford , Landscape Architect and Indigenous Consultant, Trophic Design

Landscape Architect and Indigenous Consultant, Trophic Design "At Therme, we believe that wellbeing should be accessible, joyful, and culturally meaningful.," said Adam Vaughan , Senior Advisor at Therme Canada, "We are honoured to help shape a renewed Ontario Place — one that is open, welcoming, and transformative."

Therme Canada's vision reflects a long-term commitment to collaboration with Indigenous communities and to listening to what Ontarians want, including ongoing consultation with MCFN and cultural knowledge holders.

SOURCE Therme Canada

For more information on the updated design and to view design renderings, contact [email protected]