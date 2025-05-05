Waterfront Advocate Adam Vaughan Joins Therme Canada

Appointment underscores Therme Canada's commitment to reconnecting people to the waterfront through a revitalized Ontario Place

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Therme Canada's project delivery team continues to grow with the appointment of Adam Vaughan as Senior Advisor. A widely known public policy figure, Adam brings decades of experience in public service and a lifelong dedication to the city's waterfront.

"We're pleased to welcome Adam Vaughan to Therme Canada," said Gavin Thompson, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs for Therme Canada. "Adam's leadership experience and strong connection to Toronto's waterfront makes him an ideal addition to our growing team focused on executing against our vision of transforming the West Island of Ontario Place into a year-round destination for fun, wellbeing, and togetherness."

Vaughan joins the team delivering Therme Canada | Ontario Place, a first-of-its-kind wellbeing destination coming to Toronto's waterfront. The project will offer a transformative year-round wellbeing experience for people of all ages and includes nearly 16 acres of public waterfront parkland.

"I grew up loving Lake Ontario and have spent most of my life working to help create a clean green waterfront for people to live, work, and play," said Adam Vaughan, Senior Advisor, Therme Canada. "The Ontario Place we remember used to be such a dynamic attraction, I'm excited about Therme's vision for the site and I'm looking forward to bringing new parkland, places to swim, and an amazing accessible urban oasis to the city that's open to all."

Vaughan served as Member of Parliament for Trinity-Spadina and Spadina–Fort York, from 2014 to 2021, where he was Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the Ministers responsible for Families, Children, and Social Development. He helped lead the development of Canada's first National Housing Strategy and championed the Right to Housing in legislation. Prior to federal politics, Vaughan served two terms on Toronto City Council, where he focussed on planning and housing policy. Prior to that Adam spent 25 years as a political reporter with CBC, Citytv, and CP24.

Vaughan is also a published author and cartoonist and has taught and lectured at the University of Toronto's School for Cities. While on City Council he served on the Planning and Growth Committee, the Police Services Board, and as the City's representative on the Board of the Art Gallery of Ontario, Harbourfront Centre, and Artscape.

About Therme Group

Therme Group is a global owner, operator, and developer, shaping the future of wellbeing through a new type of social infrastructure called 'Therme.' Designed to enhance physical, social, and mental health, these spaces and wellbeing destinations help communities reconnect with nature, themselves, and each other. Guided by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group creates inclusive, scalable solutions to meet the growing demand for urban wellbeing.

Current locations, including Therme Bucharest—the world's first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing infrastructure—and the newly acquired Therme Erding, the world's largest wellbeing destination, welcome millions of visitors each year, with developments underway in cities such as Manchester, Toronto, Frankfurt, Dallas and Washington, D.C.

