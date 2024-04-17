There's never been a better time to support cancer research: Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be matched from April 17-30

CCS is calling on Canadians to unite against cancer this Daffodil Month and double their impact with a limited-time donation match between April 17-30.

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - In the final days of Daffodil Month 2024, the Canadian Cancer Society is pleased to be working with an anonymous funding partner who will match donations to the organization which will fund world-leading cancer research, support programs and advocacy for healthy policies with governments at all levels.

For more than 65 years, Daffodil Month, CCS's signature fundraising program, that runs during Cancer Awareness Month in April, has brought people across Canada together to help save and improve the lives of those in this country living with cancer.

The largest charitable funder of cancer research, last year alone, CCS invested $50.1 million in high-impact research and innovation - fueling discoveries that improve how we prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond cancer.

"Nothing has reduced the devastating impact of cancer more than research," says Jane Parsons, Executive Vice President, Revenue Development, Canadian Cancer Society. "To best help the nearly half of Canadians who are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, we must increase our support of innovative and impactful research projects that improve how we live with and beyond cancer. Funds raised during this year's Daffodil Month will continue to support the brightest minds in cancer research and further improve on the progress that is being made."

In addition to life-changing research, donations will support a national support system; a real difference-maker for people at every stage of their cancer experience and advocacy efforts for healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease.

"If you've ever thought of supporting the cancer cause, this is the time. Your donation will have double the impact in changing the future of cancer forever," says Parsons.

Donate now to help hope bloom and have your donation matched to help fund world-leading research and a compassionate support system to help people affected by cancer. Visit cancer.ca/daffodil or call 1-888-939-3333.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For further information: Press contact: Adriana Chiva, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected] | 289-707-7155