During this period marked by a pronounced labour shortage, the large-scale Canadian employer wanted to find a way to attract candidates and promote the various career opportunities available to them—from information technology, to financial advice, to customer service. As part of the fresh-faced campaign, Desjardins employees share their experience through candid and authentic slogans and affirmations.

"The goal with this campaign was to give a voice to our employees, to stimulate their sense of pride at working for Desjardins, all while highlighting our differences, our youth, our diversity, and our community engagement. The messages conveyed by this campaign have the potential to attract great talent." — Johanne Brousseau, Director of Donations, Sponsorships and Brand, Desjardins.

"Our employees are at the centre of the campaign because they are at the heart of everything we do. They are the best ambassadors for showing the human side of our company and the opportunities we provide our employees for maximizing their full potential. In other words, they're the ideal channel for reaching out to candidates and letting them know why they should join the Desjardins team." — Catherine Guertin, Director of Talent and Employer Brand, Desjardins.

The campaign was developed in partnership with the agency sept24. "This campaign aims to attract potential talent by inviting them to come make a difference at Desjardins, as well as to increase engagement among existing employees by acknowledging and celebrating their efforts and contribution. In this vein, the campaign focuses on the values shared by these two target groups by highlighting the employee value proposition that was developed specifically for Desjardins. The affirmations deployed across the digital boards promote the various ways Desjardins makes a difference." — Kareen Emery, Vice-President, sept24 communications marketing.

For Desjardins Group, the message is clear: Joining the large and diverse Desjardins team means committing to an experience that is both collective and rewarding. "We aren't just a potential employer. We're the #1 choice of more than 52,000 individuals. There's a difference."

The There's a difference campaign is being deployed across the Desjardins Group ecosystem, as well as through digital media boards in Quebec and Ontario.

Credits

Client: Desjardins Group

Agency: sept24 communications marketing

