For the federal general election now under way, Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:

Vote on election day (Monday, April 28) at their assigned polling station



Vote on advance polling days (Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19; Sunday, April 20; and Monday, April 21) at their assigned polling station



Vote early at any Elections Canada office across the country (until Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m.)



Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.



Electors planning to return their special ballot by mail should plan ahead and make sure there is enough time to receive a voting kit and return their completed ballot to Elections Canada by the deadline indicated in their kit.

There are other ways for electors to vote, such as at a Vote on Campus office or at their long-term care facility. They can check elections.ca for the full list of voting options.

Electors do not need to wait for their voter information card to find out where to vote. They can go to elections.ca at any time and enter their postal code to see the location of the Elections Canada office in their riding and, once they are identified, their assigned polling stations.

Electors who require special assistance or face barriers to registering and voting should contact their local Elections Canada office.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

