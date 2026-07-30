There are several ways to vote in the federal by-elections

GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ --

For the by-elections now under way in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can:

Vote on election day (Monday, August 31) at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days (Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano, anytime between now and Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m., and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]