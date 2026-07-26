Federal By-elections Now Under Way in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano

GATINEAU, QC, July 26, 2026 /CNW/ --

Federal by-elections will be held on Monday, August 31, 2026, in the electoral districts of Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia) to fill vacancies in the House of Commons.

The Elections Canada offices in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano will open soon.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Live in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Sunday, July 26, until at least election day, Monday, August 31. Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote. Show proof of their identity and address . Many different pieces of ID can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Electors in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano can: Vote on election day (Monday, August 31) at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days (Friday, August 21; Saturday, August 22; Sunday, August 23; and Monday, August 24) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano anytime between now and Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.



Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

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SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]