Registering for the federal by-elections

Electors can register, check their registration or update their address online

GATINEAU, QC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ --

The federal by-elections in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia) are on Monday, August 31, 2026.

To vote in the by-elections, electors must be registered at their current address in the riding and must live there as of Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Electors can use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register, to check if they are registered or update their address, or to apply to vote by mail. Elections Canada encourages electors to take advantage of online services. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Elections Canada will mail a voter information card to each registered elector in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano. Most electors are already correctly registered.

Electors who do not receive a voter information card can find out where to vote by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]