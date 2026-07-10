A Federal Seat Is Vacant in Chicoutimi--Le Fjord (Quebec)

GATINEAU, QC, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Chicoutimi--Le Fjord (Quebec) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

The date of the by-election must be announced between July 20, 2026, and January 5, 2027. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between July 20, 2026, and January 5, 2027. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. A by-election must be held on a Monday at least 36 days but no more than 50 days after the day the by-election is announced. Therefore, the earliest date that the by-election in Chicoutimi--Le Fjord can be held is Monday, August 31, 2026.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]