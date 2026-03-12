GATINEAU, QC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -

For the by-elections now under way in Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario), Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them. They can: Vote on election day (Monday, April 13) at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days (Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Monday, April 6) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne or University–Rosedale, anytime between now and Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted ID is available at elections.ca.

Some pieces of ID that are accepted at provincial and municipal elections may not meet federal election requirements.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]