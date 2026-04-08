Final Election Expenses Limits Now Available Français

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Elections Canada

Apr 08, 2026, 13:31 ET

Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University–Rosedale

GATINEAU, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - 

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