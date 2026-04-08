News provided byElections Canada
Apr 08, 2026, 13:31 ET
Limits apply to registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections in Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne and University–Rosedale
GATINEAU, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -
- The Chief Electoral Officer has released the final election expenses limits for registered political parties and confirmed candidates in the federal by-elections to be held on Monday, April 13, in the electoral districts of Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario).
- View the final election expenses limits for registered political parties.
- View the final election expenses limits for confirmed candidates.
- The final election expenses limits are based on the number of names on the preliminary lists of electors or on the revised lists of electors, whichever is greater.
- Expenses limits are established in accordance with the Canada Elections Act.
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SOURCE Elections Canada
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