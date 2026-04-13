Federal by-elections take place today

GATINEAU, QC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -

Electors in Scarborough Southwest (Ontario), Terrebonne (Quebec) and University–Rosedale (Ontario) are heading to the polls today.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling station.

To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card. If they did not receive a card, they can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box or call 1-800-463-6868.

To vote, electors must be registered. Electors who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for the list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Electors who want to minimize their wait time at the polls should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.

Electors voting by special ballot from inside their riding and who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot must return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until polls close in their local riding to do so. Special ballots received after polls have closed cannot be counted.

Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.

Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling stations, the Elections Canada office.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]